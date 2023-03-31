New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT Engineering Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438999/?utm_source=GNW

The global iot engineering services market grew from $25.24 billion in 2022 to $31.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The iot engineering services market is expected to grow to $71.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.9%.



The IoT engineering services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as Cloud Architecture, Embedded Platform Engineering, Platform migration, Middleware development, Testing and Validation.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



IoT engineering services refer to a set of design, development, and deployment of various IoT devices to assess business performance that helps to increase the business functions.IoT engineering services are used as a communication medium between all departments of a business and help automate repetitive tasks to improve operational efficiency and productivity.



IoT engineering services are employed by organizations to reduce operational and maintenance costs and improve the security of data.



North America was the largest region in the IoT engineering services market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the IoT engineering services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main services of IoT engineering services include product engineering, cloud engineering, experience engineering, analytics services, maintenance services, security engineering, and other service types.Product engineering is used in automating production to enhance efficiency, reduce product development costs, and reduce human error, device design and configuration, as well as the selection of hardware components.



Product engineering refers to the use of IoT technology to deliver operational and actionable insights to enhance product features.The various types of organizations include small enterprises, mid-size enterprises, and large enterprises.



The various types of end users include healthcare, automotive, information technology & telecom, building automation, agriculture, public utilities, retail, and other end users.



The rising demand for IoT solutions for smart manufacturing is expected to propel the IoT engineering services market going forward.Smart manufacturing refers to a broad category of manufacturing operations that are used in computer-integrated programs for design and development, and monitoring and manufacturing of easy supply chain functions.



IoT solutions are used in smart manufacturing departments of a business to automate the performance of tasks as they help in enabling and monitoring assets, managing production tasks, and providing insights into business operations.For instance, according to SaM Solutions, a Germany-based company specializing in software development, in July 2021.



The total global value of manufacturing operations integrated with IoT solutions was $3.9 trillion and is expected to reach $11.1 trillion by 2025. Companies adopt the integration of IoT solutions with manufacturing operations for automation of production lines to reduce the time and cost associated with manufacturing. Therefore, the rising demand for IoT solutions for smart manufacturing is driving the growth of the IoT engineering services market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the IoT engineering services market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies such as LoRaWAN by working on Downlink Queue Management and Network Analyzer features to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Amazon.com Inc., a US-based technology company specializing in eCommerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, introduced LoRaWAN technology integrated with new features such as real-time information that helps to join multiple IoT devices at the same time to reduce time. This technology provides Downlink Queue Management and Network Analyzer features that offer the ability to send a message to a device that is not immediately reachable and to manage and monitor communication between customers.



In September 2021, iLink Digital, an a US-based software company developing custom applications, components, and frameworks for the Microsoft platform, acquired Connexis for undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps iLink to further drive experience-led transformation for clients across multiple industries by adding Connexis’ expertise in data, IoT, and product engineering.



With Connexis strong engineering and technical support capabilities, iLink will continue to leverage data and automation technologies to drive digital transformation. Connexis is an Indian-based technologically driven product engineering company providing tailored IoT solutions.



The countries covered in the IoT engineering services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The IoT engineering services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides IoT engineering services market statistics, including IoT engineering services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a IoT engineering services market share, detailed IoT engineering services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the IoT engineering services industry. This IoT engineering services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

