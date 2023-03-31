New York, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Foundation Repair Service Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06438994/?utm_source=GNW

The global foundation repair service market grew from $2.83 billion in 2022 to $3.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The foundation repair service market is expected to grow to $3.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.



The foundation repair service market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as steel piering sealant repairs.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



A foundation repair service refers to a repair that includes installing supports and repairs to the foundation that is damaged. Foundation repair service is used to repair and restructure the foundations of buildings experiencing cracks in concrete slabs and other basement walls.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the foundation repair service market in 2022. The regions covered in this foundation repair services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of foundation repair services are settlement repair, wall repair, chimney repair, floor slab repair, and other repair types.Settlement repair is the process of restoring downward movement of the ground that is damaged by a load consolidating the soil below it or causing displacement of the soil.



The various applications involved buildings, roads, pavements, tunnels, railways, dams, and other applications. The end users included residential and commercial.



The increasing number of residential and commercial buildings is expected to propel the growth of the foundation repair service market going forward.A residential building refers to a building that is used for residential purposes.



A commercial building refers to any building which is used primarily for carrying out any business.The foundation repair service is used to repair damaged foundation flooring and other concrete structures for commercial or residential projects, among others.



For instance, in March 2022, according to Statistics Canada, a Canadian-based government agency, investment in residential buildings increased 4.1% to $14.1 billion in January 2022, marking a fourth straight month of growth. Furthermore, in February 2021, according to the Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy, an India-based non-profit organization, commercial buildings make up almost 33% of the total developed space in the building industry, and they are projected to grow at a rate of 8–10% per year. Therefore, the increasing number of residential and commercial buildings is driving the growth of the foundation repair service market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the foundation repair service market.Major companies operating in the foundation repair service market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in October 2022, Master Builders Solutions, a Germany-based company and provider of advanced chemical solutions for construction, launched a first of its kind, MasterEmaco OneMix Concrete Repair System, A customizable, environmentally friendly concrete repair system designed to increase versatility, efficiency and ease of use without the need for separate, dedicated products.It consists of a universal bag of base material which can be used horizontally, vertically and overhead by adjusting the amount of water required.



Additionally, 120 different products can be created by combining the base material with six specialized Power PaksTM.



In January 2020, Groundworks, a US-based foundation services company, acquired Foundation Repair Western Colorado (FRWC) for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will expand Groundworks’ customer service across Colorado and allow them to better serve homeowners in Colorado with their foundation repair, basement waterproofing, and crawl space repair needs.



Foundation Repair of Western Colorado (FRWC) is a US-based foundation repair service company.



