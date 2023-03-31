2 in 3 Americans Think Donald Trump Should End Presidential Run if Convicted

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to fresh research from QuestionPro, nearly 2 in 3 Americans (64%) believe former President Donald J. Trump should end his presidential campaign if convicted.



The quick poll also found that former President Trump’s positioning of the process as a “witch hunt” seems to be working, with a near even split on the question of whether or not he will get a fair trial: only a bare majority (52%) believe he will.

Most (71%) don’t think he will end up serving time if convicted.

The poll of 300 Americans was conducted in the first six hours after news of the indictment, and will be repeated in the current weeks to test ongoing shift in sentiment.

