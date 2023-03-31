AEC Capital Partners Announce a National Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEC Capital Partners, a seasoned provider, directly and via its affiliates, of equity, debt, and hybrid capital to small- and mid-sized private and publicly traded businesses (“AEC”), is proud to announce a national strategic partnership with a prominent family office located in the Northeastern United States.



AEC has invested in a wide range of industries, including lender finance, US and municipal government contractors, manufacturing, distribution, services companies, e-commerce, real estate, energy, renewable/sustainability, and insurance, by providing next-stage growth capital and serving other liquidity needs. Its investments have been carefully structured to complement management’s goals and ownership’s preferences, often in conjunction with the private credit market participants’ lending solutions.

The partnership announced today will add expertise in areas as diverse as healthcare, brand development, retail, fund management, real estate, and food services.

“We believe this strategic partnership will allow us to provide our clients with the very best in capital solutions coupled with critical networking and industry expertise,” said Rick Rudy, Partner at AEC.

“By bringing a successful, experienced, and substantial source of private capital alongside us, we expect to offer larger capital facilities coupled with our traditionally flexible structured solutions,” said Jack Doueck, Partner at AEC.

The group expects to provide capital ranging from $500,000 to $15,000,000 in the form of common and preferred equity as well as asset-based debt, unitranche, subordinated debt, and other credit structures. In fact, AEC’s expertise in collateral, receivables, and real estate lending adds a dimension that often catalyzes hybrid solutions resulting in greater proceeds than would otherwise be available.

“Partnering with a prominent group that has made multiple successful investments across the capital stack, and has experienced a number of very strong exits, adds not only a source of capital, but decades of knowledge and industry-specific wisdom – a combination that any enterprise would benefit from” added Steven Feldman, Managing Director and Partner at AEC Capital Partners.

AEC’s focus will remain industry agnostic and flexible, be open to non-controlling positions, deemphasize pure start-ups and negative cash flow situations, and target transactions where its capital will catalyze dramatic positive change and/or facilitate a major corporate event.