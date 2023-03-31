Introducing Jill Stewart, Pfluger's New Senior Project Manager in Austin

Austin, TX, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jill Stewart has joined Pfluger Architects, stepping into the role of Senior Project Manager in our Austin office. She brings a wide range of experience to our team, along with solid leadership, communication, and team-building skills.

After graduating from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Environmental Design, Jill earned a Master of Architecture from Arizona State University. She then went on to become a project manager on both sides of a project—as an architect and for an owner. This experience taught her the value of a united team and taught her the skills to make that happen.

Outside of work, Jill's all about watching football and motocross, getting crafty with needlework and stained glass, or exploring the great outdoors through off-roading and hiking. Her passion for adventure fits right in with Pfluger's purpose to inspire people to create a more meaningful human experience. For Jill, constantly asking "why" is key to uncovering what is truly meaningful to her.

“Jill's expertise, dedication, and enthusiasm are highly valued by the Austin team,” said Jessica Molter, Managing Principal of Pfluger’s Austin office. "Her fresh ideas and focus on creating meaningful experiences will improve our client relationships and project outcomes. We are excited to have Jill on board and look forward to her positive contributions."

