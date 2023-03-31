COLORADO SPRINGS,COLORADO, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giant IFC has emerged as a modern investment bank providing high-quality, professional, and customized financial services and solutions. It also continues to focus on providing opportunities for employment as part of its corporate social responsibility.

While seeking its new development, Giant IFC organizes a Turkish rescue team in various regions to provide aid and help over 8000 people in the Turkey earthquake in 2023. The devastating earthquake caused 43,000 deaths, 110,000 injuries, over 600,000 damaged houses, and left 1.5 million people homeless. Many people sought refuge in tents, cars, or public buildings. Millions were affected by the lack of basic services, food, medicine, and fuel.

Giant IFC takes the initiative to gather Giant IFC employees from various regions to promptly provide 300,000 US dollars in assistance to Turkey, as well as 700,000 US dollars worth of relief materials. The company earned the gratitude of the Turkish fund team and the Turkish government.



Giant IFC strongly supports the cause of financial education and lights up hope for dreams, establishing foundations in Turkey, Dubai, Spain, and Brazil and jointly setting up "Giant IFC Local Fund Teams."

By focusing on three deeply impoverished regions in the Ugandan government, Giant IFC donate a total of 14 million US dollars in 2022 to help impoverished villages develop industries, construct children's centers, medical facilities, and residential activity venues, optimize village construction projects, improve infrastructure and village appearance, and road construction projects, promoting the timely poverty alleviation of impoverished villages.



Giant IFC continues to stay true to its original mission and focus on providing more people with opportunities for income and employment as part of its corporate social responsibility. As in the COVID-19 pandemic, Giant IFC responded immediately to the government's call and joined the efforts to combat and prevent the pandemic, donating 7 million US dollars to India, China, and Indonesia. At the same time, the company mobilized resources, urgently purchased epidemic prevention materials, and donated 78,000 medical-grade N95 masks worth 400,000 US dollars to China. The company's 548 employees donated over 140,000 US dollars for COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.

With the new development, Giant IFC is deeply grateful for the immense energy brought by its members and agents. Adhering to the sense of responsibility and mission of "bearing the overall situation and responsibility," the company fully practices the social responsibility of financial institutions, actively participates in poverty alleviation and public welfare undertakings, and has gained high recognition from the industry and society.

In addition, Giant IFC has provided resource assistance, food, and materials to deeply impoverished countries such as the Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Bangladesh, and Indonesia for five consecutive years, earning gratitude and blessings from the leaders of each country.

With strong support from various governments, Giant IFC restructured its board of directors and supervisory board, established a management execution committee, and completed the reshaping of its corporate governance system, officially embarking on a new development path. The company has actively promoted transformational development, and the effectiveness of its corporate governance and risk management has begun to show, with significant improvements in operating capacity and efficiency.



Furthermore, Giant IFC also provides funds for road construction projects in Pakistan and Georgia as well.

About Giant IFC:

Giant IFC is a modern investment bank that provides high-quality, professional, and customized financial services and solutions. The platform also creates greater value for its customers and continuously promotes industry standardization and innovation, and creates greater value for customers, employees, and society. Giant IFC built a strong reputation for innovation and maintained a keen insight, and promoted the innovation and development of the industry actively.



Additionally, Giant IFC practices the concept of sustainable development and dedicates itself to providing customers with more comprehensive and innovative solutions, meanwhile providing extensive training and development opportunities for employees to help them improve their professional level and competence constantly.











