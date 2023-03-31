TransCode Therapeutics Reports 2022 Results; Provides Business Update

BOSTON, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), the RNA oncology company committed to defeating cancer using RNA therapeutics, today reported financial results for 2022 and recent business progress.



“Despite the continued turbulence in the biotech sector, 2022 was extremely productive and, we believe, successful for TransCode. The year was highlighted by FDA’s approval to proceed with our planned Phase 0, First-In-Human, clinical trial with our lead therapeutic candidate in cancer patients with advanced solid tumors,” said Michael Dudley, Co-Founder, President and CEO of TransCode. “We achieved many important milestones, advancing our pipeline of therapeutic candidates enabled by our proprietary delivery platform. We also continued to de-risk our therapeutic candidates as we march toward the clinic to treat cancer patients using a variety of RNA approaches.”

TransCode’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Zdravka Medarova, added, “We made a great deal of progress advancing all of our therapeutic candidates in 2022 and are excited to continue that progress with TTX-CRISPR, TTX-mRNA and TTX-RIGA . We are looking forward to the upcoming FIH clinical trial that we hope will advance our potential to deliver RNA therapeutics to tumors and metastases in cancer patients”.

Key 2022 Highlights

Received written FDA authorization to conduct our Phase 0, First-In-Human, clinical trial with TTX-MC138, our lead therapeutic candidate

Announced strategic alliance with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for TTX-siPDL1 in pancreatic cancer

Achieved positive preclinical results in pancreatic cancer with both TTX-MC138 and TTX-SiPLDL1

Expanded our RNA oncology patent portfolio

Appointed Dr. Frank Slack (Director of the HMS Initiative for RNA Medicine) to our scientific advisory board

Recent Milestone Achievements

Therapeutic Candidates

TTX-MC138 Significant progress toward completion of IND-enabling studies to support filing an IND application for a Phase I/2 clinical trial with TTX-MC138 Positive preclinical results with TTX-MC138 in pancreatic adenocarcinoma; 40% of animals treated with TTX-MC138 had complete responses, defined as complete regression of disease and long-term survival without recurrence Received second ODD from FDA, for TTX-MC138 in pancreatic cancer

TTX-siPDL1 Positive preclinical results in pancreatic cancer. In contrast to traditional monoclonal antibody checkpoint inhibitors, TTX-siPDL1 is designed to inhibit PD-L1 expression on tumor cells post-transcriptionally via the RNA interference mechanism. We believe this approach is advantageous over small molecules or antibodies because use of siRNA to inhibit the target antigen at the post-transcriptional level rather than at the protein level, means that the antigen is never synthesized by the cell

TTX-RIGA Reported successful proof-of-mechanism studies using our immunotherapy candidate and began preclinical animal studies in melanoma



Facilities

Moved into new lab and office facilities in Newton, MA



Expected Upcoming Milestones

TransCode’s goals to continue to advance its portfolio include:

TTX-MC138 Obtain institutional review board approval of our FIH Phase 0 clinical study at the center where we plan to conduct the trial in up to 12 cancer patients with advanced solid tumors Report topline data readout from the Phase 0 trial Publish preclinical results supporting TTX-MC138 in pancreatic cancer and TTX-RIGA in melanoma

Continue preclinical in vivo studies for therapeutic candidates TTX-mRNA, TTX-RIGA, TTX-CRISPR

We are continuing to develop a broad patent portfolio meant to protect our intellectual property. Our intellectual property, which includes proprietary know-how as well as various patents, applies not only to our licensed compounds but also to other technologies owned by or licensed to TransCode

Publish preclinical results supporting TTX-MC138 in glioblastoma

Complete IND-enabling studies to support filing an IND application for a Phase I/2 clinical trial of TTX-MC138

2022 Financial Highlights (approximate amounts)

Cash was $5.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $20.8 million at December 31, 2021

Research and development expenses were $10.5 million in 2022 compared to $2.8 million in 2021*

General and administrative expenses were $8.5 million in 2022 compared to $3.4 million in 2021*

Operating loss was $17.9 million in 2022 compared to $6.8 million in 2021*



*Not fully comparable as meaningful operations only commenced in July 2021, after our IPO

Financial Guidance

TransCode expects that its cash of approximately $5.0 million as of December 31, 2022, together with approximately $1.3M in net proceeds received from the sale of common stock in its February 2023 registered direct offering and $871 thousand of additional funding expected in the second quarter of 2023 for the third year of its SBIR award will be sufficient to fund planned operations into but not through the second quarter of 2023.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is an RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be more effectively treated using RNA therapeutics. The Company has created a platform of drug candidates designed to target a variety of tumor types with the objective of significantly improving patient outcomes. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic cancer, which is believed to cause approximately 90% of all cancer deaths totaling over nine million per year worldwide. The Company believes that TTX-MC138 has the potential to dramatically improve clinical outcomes in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian and colon cancer, glioblastomas and others. Two of the Company’s other drug candidates, TTX-siPDL1 and TTX-siLIN28B, focus on treating tumors by targeting PD-L1 and LIN28B, respectively. TransCode also has two indication-agnostic programs: TTX-RIGA, an RNA–based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I designed to activate an innate immune response in cancer; and TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9–based therapeutic platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes. TransCode is also developing TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines designed to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells.

