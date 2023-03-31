VirTra Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.



Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Highlights:

Bookings of $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $33.0 million for 2022.

Record backlog at December 31, 2022 of $27.7 million, 20% higher than prior year comparable period.

Launched operations at a new facility in Orlando, Florida to support strategic growth in military end-market.

Maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $13.5 million at year end.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Summary:

Total revenue was $8.7 million

Gross profit was $5.3 million, or 61% of total revenue

Net income was $1.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.7 million

Full Year 2022 Financial Summary:

Total revenue increased 16% to $28.3 million

Gross profit was $16.3 million, or 57% of total revenue

Net income was $2.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.6 million

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

For the Three Months Ended For the Full Year Ended All figures in millions, except per share data December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 % Δ December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 % Δ Total Revenue $8.7 $8.6 >1% $28.3 $24.4 16% Gross Profit $5.3 $2.8 88% $16.3 $11.4 43% Gross Margin 61.4% 32.7% 88% 57.4% 46.7% 23% Net Income (Loss) $1.4 $0.0 N/A $2.0 $2.5 -23% Diluted EPS $0.13 $0.00 N/A $0.18 $0.25 N/A Adjusted EBITDA $1.70 ($0.48) N/A $3.62 $1.79 102%

Management Commentary

“Our strong performance in 2022 was the result of continued execution against our business strategy as we generated record revenue and bookings and delivered another period of solid profitability,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and co-CEO of VirTra. “During the year, we made aggressive investments to expand the breadth and effectiveness of our training offerings, including launching VirTra Volumetric Video, a breakthrough technology that has the potential to provide a step-function change in training content. Operationally, we successfully centralized and expanded our Arizona headquarters, opened a new facility in Orlando to support our military growth opportunities, as well as implemented a new ERP system to prepare for greater scale with an eye to improve efficiencies.”

John Givens, co-CEO of VirTra added: “Looking ahead, our operational and technological advancements in 2022 have bolstered our competitive positioning and placed us on a solid growth trajectory for the years ahead. The growing demand and constructive funding environment for VirTra’s innovative trainings solutions gives us confidence in our ability to capitalize on the robust pipeline of opportunities in both the law enforcement and military markets.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $8.7 million, compared to $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The slight increase in revenue was the result of increases in STEP sales, simulator sales, accessories, curriculum and training, and recurring extended warranty revenue, driven by the law enforcement market.

Gross profit was $5.3 million, an improvement compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross profit margin, defined as total revenue less cost of sales, was 61.4%, an improvement compared to 32.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to lower cost of goods sold and the favorable product mix of systems, accessories and services sold in the quarter.

Net operating expense was $3.4 million, compared to $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net operating expenses was due to increased sales and marketing spend from increased participation in industry trade shows, as well as increases in R&D expenses and an increase in one-time costs related to facility moves.

Operating income (loss) totaled $1.9 million, compared to $(0.2) million in operating income the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income totaled $1.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to net income of $13,000, or $0.00 per diluted share (based on 10.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.7 million, compared to $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 16% to $28.3 million from $24.4 million in 2021. The increase in revenue was the result of increases in STEP sales, simulator sales, accessories, curriculum and training, and recurring extended warranty revenue in 2022.

Gross profit was $16.3 million, compared to $11.4 million in 2021, representing an increase of 43%. Gross profit margin, defined as total revenue less cost of sales, was 57.4%, compared to 46.7% for the fiscal year of 2021. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the increase in simulator system sales and recurring STEP revenue that helped to increase revenue while decreasing cost of goods sold.

Net operating expense was $13.7 million, compared to $10.0 million for the fiscal year of 2021. The increase was the result of increases research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses. General and administrative expense increases were driven by an increase in marketing expenses associated with attendance at tradeshows, which began to open back up in 2022 as well as costs related to the moving of facilities and opening the new facility in Orlando.

Operating income increased 78% to $2.6 million, compared to $1.5 million in 2021.

Net income totaled $2.0 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average basic shares and 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.26 per basic and $0.25 per diluted share (based on 9.7 million weighted average basic and $10.1 million diluted shares outstanding) in 2021. The decrease in net income includes a $1.3 million impact from PPP loan forgiveness in 2021. Without the PPP forgiveness in 2021, net income in 2022 would have increased 60% year-over-year from 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $3.6 million, compared to $2.1 million in 2021.

Financial Commentary

“In 2022, VirTra grew revenue for the 17th consecutive year on its way to expanding gross profit margins over 57% and improving operating income by over $1 million,” added CFO Alanna Boudreau “The Company’s ability to grow profitability amidst operational transformations accentuates the strength of our business model and VirTra’s growing role in the law enforcement and military simulator markets. We rounded out the year with a solid bottom line performance, recording operating income of $1.9 million and net income of $1.4 million in the fourth quarter. Entering 2023, we have a meaningful set of opportunities, as we exited 2022 with record bookings of $33.0 million and a record backlog of $27.7 million.”

-Financial Tables to Follow-



VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,483,597 $ 19,708,565 Accounts receivable, net 3,002,887 3,896,739 Inventory, net 9,592,328 5,014,924 Unbilled revenue 7,485,990 3,946,446 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 531,051 940,887 Total current assets 34,095,853 33,507,561 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 15,267,133 12,864,766 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 1,212,814 784,306 Intangible assets, net 587,777 535,079 Security deposits, long-term 35,691 19,712 Other assets, long-term 376,461 189,734 Deferred tax asset, net 2,238,762 1,674,234 Total long-term assets 19,718,638 16,067,831 Total assets $ 53,814,491 $ 49,575,392 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,251,240 $ 789,394 Accrued compensation and related costs 1,494,890 1,062,078 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,917,922 991,744 Note payable, current 232,537 236,291 Operating lease liability, short-term 557,683 347,772 Deferred revenue, short-term 4,302,492 4,135,565 Total current liabilities 9,756,764 7,562,844 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 1,605,969 1,992,625 Note payable, long-term 8,050,116 8,280,395 Operating lease liability, long-term 720,023 505,383 Other long term liabilities - 5,436 Total long-term liabilities 10,376,108 10,783,839 Total liabilities 20,132,872 18,346,683 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,924,724 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 10,898,259 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 1,089 1,081 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 31,420,395 30,923,391 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 2,260,135 304,237 Total stockholders' equity 33,681,619 31,228,709 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,814,491 $ 49,575,392

VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

For the Years ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenues: Net sales $ 28,302,244 $ 24,434,056 Total revenue 28,302,244 24,434,056 Cost of sales 12,047,366 13,028,844 Gross profit 16,254,878 11,405,212 Operating expenses: General and administrative 11,054,333 8,085,295 Research and development 2,606,840 1,865,880 Net operating expense 13,661,173 9,951,175 Income (loss) from operations 2,593,705 1,454,037 Other income (expense): Other income 194,523 97,100 Gain on forgiveness of note payable - 1,320,714 Other (expense) income (260,688 ) (85,712 ) Net other income (expense) (66,165 ) 1,332,102 Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes 2,527,540 2,786,139 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 571,642 246,050 Net income (loss) $ 1,955,898 $ 2,540,089 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,863,680 Diluted 10,873,606

VirTra, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows