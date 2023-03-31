RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Suitor Conference Call Planned 2nd April, Corporate Update

Vancouver, BC, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a conference call is planned for April 2nd, 2023 between CEO, Steve Marshall, and the CEO of the European Financially Regulated entity. The Company issues the current news release in conformity with policy 85, sections A and C of the SECURITIES ACT as it pertains to "Continuous Disclosure."



Suitor Conference Call Planned 2nd April 2023

The Company would like to advise shareholders that CEO, Steve Marshall expects to attend a prearranged conference call with the CEO of the European Financially Regulated entity on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. On March 20th, 2023 the Company informed shareholders that it had signed a mutually agreed addendum assigning a newly defined timeline within which the European Financially Regulated entity expected to complete within what was then a new 14-day maximum term ending on or before midnight April 2nd, 2023, likewise the investment proposal was projected to culminate on or before midnight on April 3rd, 2023. Since these dates are looming the parties intend to discuss the next steps on the aforementioned date. The Company expects to update shareholders on Monday as to the outcome of the call.

Current Status of the Equity Investment

Further to the news release dated 20th of March, 2023, the timeline agreed by the suitors of the mutually agreed third addendum assigns the newly defined period within which the European Financially Regulated entity expects to complete within a new 14-day maximum term ending on or before midnight April 2nd, 2023. As such, the investment proposal is anticipated to culminate on or before midnight on April 3rd, 2023. As previously stated CEO, Steve Marshall expects to attend a planned conference call with the CEO of the European Financially Regulated entity on April 2nd, 2023. Even so, the Company repeats there can be no guarantee that any definitive agreement, tender, or investment will be completed. The Company will keep shareholders closely informed of developments throughout the final mutually agreed extension term.

Mr. Marshall Share Disposition

Further to the news release dated March 24th, 2023, and the subsequent early warning report filed on March 27th, 2023, Company CEO Steve Marshall has today reported the disposition of a final tranche of his shareholdings. Mr. Marshall is now pleased to announce that the personal brokerage margin account has been fully satisfied via the recent divestment of privately held shares in RevoluGROUP as reported today on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI). Mr. Marshall continues as one of the Company's largest shareholders, with approximately 5.5m shares. He also holds 4,496,000 exercisable corporate warrants.

