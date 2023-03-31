Brookfield Renewable to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, News, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) (“Brookfield Renewable”) will hold its First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.



Results will be released on Friday, May 5, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com/ under “Press Releases”.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register for conference call by clicking here

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register by webcast clicking here



Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for decarbonization technologies. Our diversified portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed energy and sustainable technology solutions across five continents. Our installed capacity totals approximately 25,400 megawatts and a development pipeline of approximately 110,000 megawatts of renewable power assets, 8 million metric tonnes per annum (“MMTPA”) of carbon capture and storage, 2 million tons per annum of recycled materials capacity and 3 million metric million British thermal units (“MMBtu”) annual capacity of renewable natural gas projects. Investors can access our portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management.