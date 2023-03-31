Milestone Church Invites Community to McKinney Campus for Easter Services

McKinney, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McKinney, Texas -

Easter services will be held at Milestone Church McKinney Campus, and both members and guests are welcome to come. There will be four identical services on the McKinney Campus so that everyone can attend at a time that works for them and their schedule. At each service, the worship team will lead everyone in incredible music, and Pastor Jeff Little will give an uplifting sermon.

Easter services will also be held at the church's campuses in Keller and Haslet.

Information about service times, where the church is located, and links to Meet Pastor Jeff are available on the Milestone Church website. Inviting someone to Easter services is made easy with this information.

Viewers can also text in prayer requests and other needs during the Easter services at Milestone. The church even has a live chat where people can talk to Pastors, meet other people, and be encouraged.

There are many ways to serve during Easter services at Milestone Church McKinney. Visit https://www.easter.milestonechurch.com/ to sign up to help during one of the four services.

McKinney Campus Easter Service Locations and Times



Milestone Church McKinney Campus | 601 S. Graves St, McKinney, TX 75069

April 8 at 5:00pm

April 9 at 8:00am, 9:30am, and 11:15am

Online Services

Milestone Church has a livestream for anyone that can't attend in person and can be watched on Youtube Live, Facebook, or the website live.milestonechurch.com. On Easter morning, Easter services will also be broadcast on KTVT at 5:30 a.m., WFAA at 6 a.m., KTXA at 9:30 a.m., and KDAF at 11:30 a.m.

Milestone Church is a life-giving, bible-centered, and Spirit-filled church with campuses in Keller, Haslet, and McKinney, TX.

Reaching People. Building Lives.

For more information about Milestone Church McKinney Campus, contact the company here:



Milestone Church McKinney Campus

Tasha Ray

(972) 540-6700

mckinney@milestonechurch.com

601 S Graves St.

McKinney, TX 75069