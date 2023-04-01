VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world-first, Canadian pet insurance company, PHI Direct, has harnessed feline cognitive power as artificial intelligence (AI). PHI Direct has launched CatGPT in time for April Fools’ Day. CatGPT is a feline language processing tool that taps deep into the minds of our pets and reveals an amazing mental world of love, mischief, adventure and kindness.



Our pets have thoughts, feelings, and ideas but for too long the artificial intelligence community has focused only on creating human-like intelligence.

For the first time, we can truly bridge the gap between human and cat communication to immerse ourselves in, and directly engage with, the minds of our feline friends.

CatGPT is here to illuminate and entertain - and it can do so immediately. If you’ve ever wondered about the innermost cognitive mysteries of pets, then we’ve got you covered.

Can CatGPT write a new opera - just like ChatGPT? No.

Ok, but can CatGPT solve complex algebraic problems? Also no.

Can it shatter the glass-wall between human and animal? TBD.

Is it a lot of fun? Oh, you bet it is! Purr…

We can’t wait to see how you use CatGPT, the staggering advancements that animalkind and humankind can create as a single cognitive alliance and how the world will spin on a different axis (with lots more mice toys) from now on.

Behold. And meow: https://www.phidirect.com/CatGPT

About PHI Direct:

PHI Direct was launched in 2021 as an alternative to traditional pet insurance products. By offering new condition coverage, PHI Direct can help protect pets when they typically need it most, when a condition first emerges. This approach means that PHI Direct can bring pet insurance to Canadians for less than their competitors.

Only 3-4% of North America’s pets are insured. Insured pets experience less financial and medical uncertainty in their lives and PHI Direct is on a mission to increase that number.

Said another way, please insure your pet. We believe wholeheartedly in pet insurance - even if it is with another company. If you’re in Canada, you should definitely get a quote from PHI Direct at http://www.phidirect.com. PHI Direct is proud to be an official pet insurance partner of Humane Canada.

PHI Direct is underwritten by Omega General Insurance Company, sold and distributed by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba PHI Direct.

** PHI Direct does not purport to own or have developed artificial intelligence for feline cognition. We’re just having a fun April Fool’s Day.