April is World Autism Month, let’s create an inclusive Canada where autistic people can reach their full potential.

Life on the Spectrum documentary Episode 3 focused on Adulthood premieres on April 15, 2022, on their You Tube channel.

| Source: Autism Speaks Canada Autism Speaks Canada

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

Toronto, April 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April is World Autism Month, an annual opportunity for a dedicated conversation about autism.

Special Announcement: In celebration of World Autism Month, Autism Speaks Canada is launching their documentary “Life on The Spectrum by Autism Speaks Canada” on April 15, 2023. This episode is focused on Adulthood – Carter, Justine, Aiden, Alyssa, and James are proud self-advocates who share their stories. By sharing first-hand accounts of autistic Canadians, Autism Speaks Canada hopes to increase understanding and acceptance of autistic people; drive real inclusion and inspire social change across Canada.

 

 

How to Watch the Documentary:

  • Subscribe to Autism Speaks Canada’s YouTube channel at autismspeaks.ca/youtube and be the first to watch Life on the Spectrum Episode 3 by Autism Speaks Canada.
  • Release date: April 15, 2022

 

In addition to the documentary, Autism Speaks Canada wants to thank all their partners for collaborating in increasing understanding, acceptance and inclusion in the month of April: Spectrum Works Job Fair, sponsors and ambassadors of the Autism Speaks Canada Walk, and GoodLife Kids MOVE and so many more. Visit their website to learn more. www.AutismSpeaks.ca 

 

 

 

About Autism Speaks Canada

Autism Speaks Canada is a national Canadian charity dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span.

 

 

 

About Life on the Spectrum by Autism Speaks Canada

Life on the Spectrum by Autism Speaks Canada is a documentary series which aims to increase understanding and acceptance of autistic people. The documentary shares lived experiences of autistic Canadians and their families, from coast to coast to coast. Read more https://www.autismspeaks.ca/lots/

Attachments 

 

        




    

        

            
                April is World Autism Month
                        

                
            
            
                April is World Autism Month
                        

                
            

        

    






    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data