Investor Protection Law Firm Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) Shareholder Buyout and Seeks Additional Cash for RADI Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, April 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced buyout of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius”) shareholders.



Radius shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about their legal rights and options.

On March 1, 2023, Radius disclosed that it would be acquired by private investment entities EQT Active Core Infrastructure and Public Sector Pension Investment Board at a price of $15.00 per share in cash. Notably, as recently as June 2022, shares of Radius’ stock traded at over $16.00 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Radius investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $15.00 per share represents sufficient consideration for Radius’ shares, and whether the company’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company at that price.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

