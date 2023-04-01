Investor Protection Law Firm Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) Shareholder Buyout and Seeks Additional Cash for CVT Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, April 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the recently announced buyout of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) (“Cvent”) shareholders.



Cvent shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/cvent-holding-corp/, for additional information about their legal rights and options.

On March 14, 2023, Cvent disclosed that it would be acquired by private equity funds managed by Blackstone at a price of $8.50 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Cvent investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $8.50 per share represents sufficient consideration for Cvent shares, and whether the company’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Blackstone at that price.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:



KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com



