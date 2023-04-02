Fluence to Deliver 200 MW / 400 MWh Energy Storage System for Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group and Shell Energy's Rangebank BESS in Cranbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage, today announced that Fluence has been selected by Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group (GIG) and Shell Energy Operations (Shell Energy) to deliver the 200 MW / 400 MWh Rangebank Battery-based Energy Storage System (BESS) in Cranbourne, Melbourne, Australia.

The Rangebank BESS will help the grid maintain a stable frequency and will have the storage capacity to power the equivalent of 80,000 homes across Victoria for one hour during peak periods.

The project will be developed by GIG and Shell Energy Australia and will be built, serviced, and maintained by Fluence. Construction will commence later this year and is expected to be completed in late 2024. Shell Energy will have access to 100% of the system’s offtake over a 20-year period. The project will use Fluence’s Gridstack™ grid-scale energy storage product, underpinned by Fluence’s multi-generational technology platform, and more than 15 years of design and deployment experience with industry-leading reliability and safety.

“The Rangebank BESS is another milestone for Fluence in Australia. We are thrilled to partner with both GIG and Shell Energy Australia to deliver this important project and leverage our 15 years of global energy storage experience to deliver a proven and safe energy storage system with our latest Gridstack product. Australia is a core market for Fluence and our established local team is dedicated to the market’s energy transition,” said David Mikaeloff, VP Sales, APAC at Fluence.

“Grid-scale batteries are an essential element in the decarbonisation of the energy sector, and the need for storage solutions is growing rapidly. GIG is delighted to partner with Shell Energy to deliver this project which will help provide communities with reliable and flexible energy,” said Greg Callman, Global Head of Energy Technology, GIG.

Located in one of Melbourne’s fastest-growing population centres, the Rangebank BESS will help Victoria reach its renewable energy target of 50 percent by 2030, while also providing essential system services to support the safe, secure, and reliable operation of Australia’s power grid. The project is fully committed and will connect to existing network infrastructure to support the transition to renewable energy. In 2021, Fluence was awarded to deliver Macquarie GIG and Engie's 150 MW / 150 MWh Hazelwood Battery.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

