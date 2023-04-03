Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.7% by 2033, amid increased demand for convenient & nutritious foods | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the frozen fruits and vegetables market was estimated to be worth US$ 4.31 billion and was projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7%. In 2033, it is expected that the frozen fruits and vegetables market is anticipated to be worth US$ 8.24 billion. Unseasonal fruits are likely to continue to grow in popularity because of their outstanding nutritional value and freshness on a worldwide scale.



Frozen Fruits and Vegetables are Difficult to Degrade when Exposed to Light, Heat, and Dust

Due to the numerous advantages of frozen produce, consumer demand for frozen fruits and vegetables is rapidly increasing. The process of freezing fruits and vegetables preserves their color, flavor, and nutritional value. It suppresses bacterial growth and delays decay by freezing the liquid that is left over.

Having been frozen, fruits and vegetables are also more resistant to deterioration brought on by difficult transport and exposure to light, heat, and dust. They have a lot to offer, including low cost, ease of preparation, and availability throughout the year.

Preparation-free Food that Saves a Ton of Time Drives the Market Growth

Consumers are switching to frozen fruits and vegetables since they don't need to be cleaned, peeled, or chopped, because of extended work hours, growing health consciousness, and the incidence of lifestyle diseases.

While maintaining a high level of nutrition, they assist in cutting down on overall cooking time. As a result, producers are introducing distinctive product versions that use herbs and spices from regional produce to diversify their product lines and draw in a wide customer base.

Growing middle-class populations, particularly in Asian nations, with rising income levels, are positively influencing the frozen fruits and vegetables market expansion. In addition, consumers now favor using their credit or debit cards to pay for their online purchases to get over regional restrictions. This is giving the market's expansion a boost, working in tandem with the booming e-commerce sector.

Regional outlook

While the global frozen fruits and vegetables market is divided into five distinct geographical areas, including Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America.

The North American region has recently led the industry in terms of the industry share. North America's dominant position in the global market can be ascribed to the availability of strong and well-trained cold chain logistics facilities, as well as related infrastructure, in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to increase at a considerable rate in future years, owing to the changing lifestyle and food preferences of the region's consumers.

Key Takeaways

During the projected period, the United States frozen fruits and vegetables market is expected to be worth US$ 6.9 billion.

China is expected to reach a market size of US$ 5.6 billion over the forecast timeline, with a CAGR of 4%.

Japan and Canada are expected to increase at 1.4% and 2%, respectively, throughout the predicted period.

Germany's frozen fruits and vegetables market is expected to register a 1.8% CAGR through 2033.

During the projection period, frozen tropical fruits accounted for more than 40.0% of the market.

Frozen berries are predicted to record a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2033.

During the forecast period, the offline segment I expected to dominate the market with a share of more than 80.0%.

The online distribution channel is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 7.7% until 2033.

Competitive Landscape

The research report thoroughly examines one of the most significant producers and businesses functioning in the global frozen fruits and vegetables market, as well as their present market positioning and market share.

Some of the top companies operating in the landscape of the global frozen fruits and vegetables market include Findus Sverige AB, Simplot Australia PTY Ltd., Pinnacle Foods Corp, Bondeulle Group, SunOpta, Inc., Fruktana Ltd., Breukers Schamp Foods, HJ Heinz, Ardo N. V., Dole, General Mills, Capricorn Food Products India, Ltd., Alasko Foods Inc.

According to recent studies, there is anticipated to be intense competition in the global market during the next few years.

Recent Developments

In November 2021, Nestle released 'Wildspace.', which comprises a wide choice of healthy frozen meals packaged in reusable and recyclable containers. It provides at least six distinct types of meals.

In September 2021, Grupo Bimbo added four frozen bakeries to its lines in the Argentina factory. This has proven to be a beneficial move as the company expands its export business in adjacent countries.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Frozen Vegetables

Frozen Fruits

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East Asia



