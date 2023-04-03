Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Nutanix and Harmony and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) and Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX)

On March 6, 2023, Nutanix issued a press release reporting selected preliminary second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. Among other items, Nutanix reported that "Company management discovered that certain evaluation software from one of its third-party providers was instead used for interoperability testing, validation and customer proofs of concept over a multi-year period." Due to an ongoing Audit Committee investigation into the matter, Nutanix stated that "it does not expect to be able to [timely] file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2023[.]"

On this news, Nutanix's stock price fell $2.27 per share, or 7.89%, to close at $26.50 per share on March 7, 2023.

For more information on the Nutanix investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/NTNX

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY)

On March 28, 2023, Scorpion Capital ("Scorpion") published a short report on Harmony, which Scorpion described as "[o]ne of the most thoroughly corrupt healthcare schemes in recent years, deserving of criminal and political scrutiny". Scorpion described "Harmony's drug Wakix (pitolisant) [as] a repeat of the Seldane (terfenadine) saga, another histamine antagonist that the FDA pulled from the market and which is the poster child for cardiac toxicity via fatal QT prolongation/arrhythmia." Scorpion asserted that it "obtained dozens of serious adverse event reports from the FDA via Freedom of Information Act requests filed over several months, and they paint a devastating picture of the drug's risk to even young, otherwise healthy patients, including a recent sudden cardiac death, 2 weeks after starting Wakix on the day it was titrated to the highest dose."

On this news, Harmony's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 28, 2023.

For more information on the Harmony investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HRMY

