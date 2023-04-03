Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Directorate change

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (LON: MCT), a London listed investment company that invests in a broadly diversified portfolio comprised primarily of Canadian and US equity income securities, announces a change in its Board’s composition.

For personal reasons, Mr Richard Hughes has advised the Board that, prior to the commencement of the Company’s next annual general meetings, he will retire from the Board of the Company and the Fund and will not be standing for re-election. The annual general meetings are expected to be held on 1 June, 2023.

As previously announced, Mr Philip Bisson will also be retiring at the same time and will not be standing for re-election.

The Board extends its thanks to both Mr Bisson and Mr Hughes for their contributions to the Company and wishes them success in their future endeavours.

Michael Phair, Chairman of the Company, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Philip and Richard for their most valuable contributions to the Middlefield Board over the years. They have provided wise counsel and support both to me and to the Company during their time on the Board. I wish them every future success.”

Following these retirements, the Board will comprise four non-executive directors, of whom three will be independent and 50% will be female, including the senior independent director. The Board is currently conducting a recruitment process to identify a suitable director to be appointed in Mr Hughes’ stead. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

Secretary

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Tel.: 01534 700000

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

