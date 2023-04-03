Ensurge Micropower ASA – Organizational Change

Oslo, 3 April 2023

Ensurge Micropower ASA announces that its acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Tarun Anand, has accepted another position outside Ensurge Micropower ASA and will therefore end his work for Ensurge Micropower ASA effective as of 14 April 2023. Ensurge Micropower will appoint a new permanent CFO in due course and has already secured the necessary interim services from Dave Williamson, who was the Company’s previous CFO.

Contact Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com(mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com) Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

