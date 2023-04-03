Flex LNG - Mandatory notification of trade by PDMR

Hamilton, Bermuda

April 3, 2023

Flex LNG Ltd. (the "Company") has received trade notifications from the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs"):

Susan Sakmar, Director, has on March 31, 2023 purchased 500 shares on New York Stock Exchange for USD 33.5689 per share. Following the purchase, Mrs. Sakmar owns 1,000 shares in the Company.

This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

