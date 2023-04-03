Acute Febrile Neutrophilic Dermatosis Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 6.70% Between 2023 – 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis market is projected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.70% between 2023 and 2031, according to the latest evaluation by Growth Plus Reports. The study examines the best strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends, opportunities, competitive environments, market dynamics, market size, data, projections, and key investment areas.

The increasing prevalence of the disease diseases will drive the demand for acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis during the forecast period.

Improvements in diagnostic procedures will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2031. Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Type, Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

The increasing prevalence of the disease is driving the revenue growth of the acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis market. Additionally, improvements in diagnostic procedures, such as genetic testing and molecular diagnostics, the availability of effective therapies, and increased physician and patient awareness of acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis syndrome contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, increases in healthcare spending, financing for research and development of novel treatments for rare diseases, and increasing demand for treatment options support the market's revenue growth.

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis market from three perspectives: Type, Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis market is segmented into classical (or idiopathic) sweet syndrome, malignancy-associated sweet syndrome, and drug-induced Sweet syndrome. The classical sweet syndrome segment dominates the market because of its large patient pool and high prevalence.

Drug Class Segmentation: Based on the drug class, the acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis market is segmented into anti-inflammatory, immunosuppressants, anti-infectives, and others. The anti-inflammatory segment dominates the market because they are the primary treatment option for symptom management, and they are often used to treat the symptoms of acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis syndrome because they assist in reducing inflammation in the body.

Route of Administration Segmentation: Based on the route of administration, the global acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis market is segmented into oral, topical, and parenteral. The oral segment dominates the market because it is the easiest way of administration and is effective in treating acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis syndrome.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy segment leads the market because it can provide patients with a greater range of medications, including biologics, that may not be available in other settings.

Based on the region, the global acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounts for a large chunk of the revenue share of the market. The large revenue share of North America in the global acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis market can be attributed to many significant market participants, the region's high disposable income, and the increasing prevalence of the disease.

The top companies in the global acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis market are:

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jacobus Pharmaceutical Company Inc.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited.

Anant Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Par Pharmaceutical Inc.

GSK Plc

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

AbbVie Inc.

The market for acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is very competitive and complex. Market giants develop new products and form strategic alliances to maintain a strong market position.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario Epidemiology and Patient Population MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL ACUTE FEBRILE NEUTROPHILIC DERMATOSIS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Classical (or Idiopathic) Sweet Syndrome Malignancy-Associated Sweet Syndrome Drug-Induced Sweet Syndrome GLOBAL ACUTE FEBRILE NEUTROPHILIC DERMATOSIS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Anti-Inflammatory Immunosuppressants Anti-infectives Others GLOBAL ACUTE FEBRILE NEUTROPHILIC DERMATOSIS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Oral Topical Others GLOBAL ACUTE FEBRILE NEUTROPHILIC DERMATOSIS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

