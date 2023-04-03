Liverpool University Hospitals and Attensi Launch ‘Game-Changer’ Tech to Clamp Down on Fraud

LONDON, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liverpool University Hospitals Foundation Trust (LUFHT) and MIAA, a leading public sector audit, assurance and advisory service provider, are using a cutting-edge training initiative to combat fraud and improve financial management across the NHS.

To prevent fraud and money mismanagement across the NHS, LUHFT and MIAA have partnered with Attensi, the leading game-based training specialist, to create off-the-shelf financial training for trusts across the country. Together, they are aiming to improve staff knowledge of best practices for a range of financial topics, including reporting and identifying fraud, audit readiness and budget management.

Fraud is estimated to cost the NHS around £1.2 billion a year, draining funds for life-saving patient care and dedicated medical professionals.

Gayle Wells, Director of Operations at MIAA, said: “Attensi’s game-based training aims to increase NHS staff’s vigilance to possible wrongdoing and improve their awareness of the appropriate channels to report their concerns. MIAA is proud to have been involved in the development of this innovative training which supports our fraud and assurance teams in sharing and reinforcing key messages on what is rightly a highly important issue for anyone working in the NHS.”

“Partnering with Attensi has revolutionised the way in which we deliver training. The convenient and digestible way in which the training is delivered has boosted engagement and fits easily around the busy schedules of NHS staff.”

Not only has Attensi’s training been made available to LUFHT, but it has also been shared with a further 50,000 NHS staff across several other trusts to help improve their financial skillset, particularly in budget management and IT readiness.

After LUFHT identified the need to enhance its financial training to support finance and non-finance staff across the trust, a group of six senior team members from the finance department was mobilised, to collaboratively create the content. With a key focus placed on audit readiness, budget management and fraud prevention, training modules – focused on income and expenditure, financial accounts preparation and receivables and payables – were rolled out to help close the knowledge gap across these areas.

Rob Forster, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Finance Officer at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation, said: “The Attensi training has been a game-changer for our staff. The most recent project is around training staff managing budgets. This is often intimidating for staff, particularly for those who are responsible for a large sum of money for the first time.”

Jenny Foster, Head of Service – Finance Staff Development at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust FT, said: “This training is focused on breaking down the core elements of budget management, making it accessible for all staff. It also addresses the knowledge and confidence challenge some staff experience when faced with dealing with financial responsibilities. I think the fact that we have won multiple awards for our training with Attensi is testament to this approach to training.”

The LUHFT finance team was recognised for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and scooped three national awards at the Healthcare Financial Management Association Awards.

Following the introduction of hybrid working and a subsequent absence of face-to-face contact, the trust needed to replace traditional classroom training methods with a micro-learning solution that could fit seamlessly around staff schedules.

The app is designed with psychology and repetition at its core, and the innovative tech-driven approach to learning gives users a unique training experience. The enjoyable and stimulating game-style training improves retention rates by encouraging repeat attempts.

Jonathan Moffett, Global Sales Enablement Director and NHS Lead, said: “Being given the opportunity to partner with the NHS to create training that will help the organisation provide an even better service is a privilege.”

“We are excited to continue to make this training available to trusts across the country. Partnering together, we will strive to improve NHS staff’s awareness of financial best practices to not only improve resource management but also help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most – their patients.”

