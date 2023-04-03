CancerVAX Lands Byron Elton

LEHI, Utah, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVAX, developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, today announced that Byron Elton has joined the Company’s management team and will serve as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and will help establish the Company as a significant force in the field of cancer research.



Mr. Elton’s duties will include the direct supervision of AGM Agency. Founded in 2015 by Manuel Suarez, AGM is a full-service, social media marketing agency that focuses on helping brands expand their influence by taking advantage of the latest opportunities available in the ever-changing marketing landscape. For more information about AGM Agency, please visit https://agmagency.com/

Mr. Elton, who also serves on the Company’s Board of Directors, is an experienced media and marketing executive with a proven record in pioneering new business development strategies and building top-flight marketing organizations. Since June 2018, he has been President of Elton Enterprises, Inc., which is involved in the wellness, fitness and health sector. Mr. Elton is also the owner of certain StretchLab franchises. He is a co-founder since June 2017 of Pardue Associates, operating monsho, a brand-centric, creative communications agency focused on delivering results. From 2013 to 2017, Mr. Elton was a partner of Clear Search, an executive search firm. Prior to that, from 2009 until 2013, Mr. Elton served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Carbon Sciences, Inc., a cleantech company developing a technology to convert earth destroying carbon dioxide into a useful form.

Mr. Elton previously served as Senior Vice President of Sales for Univision Online from 2007 to 2008. Mr. Elton also served for eight years as an executive at AOL Media Networks from 2000 to 2007, where his assignments included Regional Vice President of Sales for AOL and Senior Vice President of E-Commerce for AOL Canada. His broadcast media experience includes leading the ABC affiliate in Santa Barbara, California in 1995 to 2000 and the CBS affiliate in Monterrey, California from 1998 to 1999, in addition to serving as President of the Alaskan Television Network from 1995 to 1999. Mr. Elton studied Advertising and Marketing Communications at Brigham Young University.

“Adding Byron Elton to the Company’s management team must be considered a major coup,” said Ryan Davies, CancerVax CEO. “I am highly confident that he will bring added public attention to the important work that we are undertaking with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine.”

Mr. Elton commented, “As a cancer survivor, I have first-hand knowledge of the nature of this often-deadly disease. I am committed to do all that I can to help find an effective treatment. Working with the CancerVax and UCLA teams is a very exciting opportunity.”

For more information about CancerVAX, please visit our website at https://cancervax.com

About Us

CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with an incredibly high level of precision. Much like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s own immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we are also working with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer that primarily affects children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CancerVAX, Inc.

Tel: (805) 356-1810

info@CancerVAX.com