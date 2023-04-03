Premier Community Management Rebrands to RealManage

Phoenix, AZ, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, an industry leader in community association management services, is proud to announce that Premier Community Management has been rebranded as RealManage. This transition marks a transformational shift to better serve the needs of communities across Arizona and provide even more support for homeowners associations.

Premier was founded in 2000 as a “full- service, locally operated management company specializing in homeowner associations.” The company serves more than 28,000 units in Central Arizona, ranging in size and style. Since its inception, Premier has been dedicated to providing communities with the highest levels of communication and customer service.

Premier's former owner, Robb Lipsey, stated, "I am very excited for our clients and employees to have access to the advanced resources that RealManage provides to enhance their community management experience."

Moving forward, RealManage will empower clients with integrated tools designed to streamline processes, enhance communication, and make data accessible in real-time. “I am very excited to have Premier fully integrated into our company,” said Chris O’Neill, co-founder and CEO of RealManage. “Premier has over 20 years of experience serving Arizona, with some of the best industry experts. We recognize the importance of having a strong local presence and providing associations with comprehensive services that meet their individual needs. Under Premier’s phenomenal leadership, we look forward to enhancing the service to their clients with our cutting edge platform.”

RealManage is passionate about providing high-quality services to help clients make the most of their communities and investments. The rebranding directly addresses the growing need for improved customer service, technology, compliance, and operational efficiency within community associations.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

Connect with Us

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter