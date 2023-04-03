Global Body Fluid Collection and Diagnostics Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR 6.9%

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body Fluid Collection And Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Sample Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Body Fluid Collection And Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach $42.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



The collection of body fluid and diagnosis requires various analytical specializations. Collection and diagnosis of body fluid consist of calculating and determining cells and additional particles. Calculating and determining cells from a range of various body fluids, for example, cerebrospinal fluid, serous fluids, and synovial fluid is achievable with urine flow cytometers and hematology analyzers.



The number and differentiation of cells in body fluids are essential parts of the process of discovering the essential diagnosis. There are different bases for asking this type of analysis, relying extremely on the type of body fluid. The presence of wide variety of pathological processes and diseases create an unusual accumulation of fluid in the body.



To find the fundamental cause of this, physicians mainly restrict and remove fluid burden, and send the fluid specimens to clinical laboratories for examination. By doing so, they provide an understanding of major points within the examination process of samples as part of the diagnostic and prognostic analysis. Labs utilize various diagnostic methods to test these samples, along with the measuring and detecting cells and biochemical evaluations and incubating process.



Gathering a blood sample and performing tests carefully are also major factors in the diagnosis of body fluid. Clinical laboratories are essential partners in offering operative outcomes for the patient's management. But laboratories basically are not responsible for gathering body fluid similar to the phlebotomist collecting blood.



Furthermore, body fluid analysis is an off-label use of tests, mostly as per the vitro diagnostics manufacturers. According to laboratory accreditation and regulatory agencies, laboratories should do analytical validations for tests in which the type of sample identified is different from the purpose of use. These factors put lots of pressure on laboratories to identify and operate for pre-analytical conditions connected with body fluid collection and to prove the performance of any evaluation for which they claim to provide testing.



Market Growth Factors

Rising number of diabetic patients



As per the data provided by WHO, approximately 422 million people around the world have diabetes. The major proportion of patients are living in low-and-middle-income nations, and 1.5 million deaths are directly related to diabetes every year. The number of patients and the occurrence of diabetes have been constantly rising over the past few years. In 2014, 8.5 percent of adults of age 18 years and above had diabetes.

In 2019, diabetes was the major reason for 1.5 million death and 48 percent of all deaths. 460,000 kidney disease deaths happened by diabetes, and increased blood glucose causes about 20 percent of cardiovascular deaths. This all has raised the growth opportunities to body fluid collection and diagnostics market.



Increasing population of old people



There is a rise in the population of people aged 60 years and above. As per the data provided by the World Health Organization, in 2019, there were 1 billion people aged 60 years and older. This size will reach 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. This value is rising at an unmatched pace and will boost in the coming ten years.

Specifically, in developing countries ageing brings significant burdens. It will rise the demand for basic health care and long-term care which need a more advanced and trained workforce. This will lead to the expansion of body fluid collection and diagnostics market.



Market Restraining Factors

Unavailability of trained professionals



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, laboratories and healthcare systems around the globe have been continuously under pressure. The lack of a workforce has made this worse. Because of the decline in the number of pathologists who are actively practicing, the issue of labor shortages becomes difficult to solve.

Because of this severe absence of supply and demand balance, laboratories are required to work harder with fewer resources. Due to this, shortage of skilled workers, the market for body fluid collection and diagnostics may constrain as the alternative option may get more preference.

