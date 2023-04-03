Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Set to Register a CAGR of 14.20% and Reach USD 10.11 Billion by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Growth Plus Reports assessment, the automated breast ultrasound systems market is estimated to reach US$ 10.11 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.20%. The report analyzes vital growth strategies, factors, prospects, competition, industry trends, market dynamics, data and forecasts, and ideal investment regions.

The increased prevalence of breast cancer will drive the market's revenue growth.

North America will register the fastest-revenue growth in the automated breast ultrasound systems market.

The need for advanced imaging will fuel the growth of the market.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 3.06 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 10.11 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product, End User, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

The advances in automated breast ultrasound (ABUS) are the major factors driving the revenue growth of the global automated breast ultrasound systems market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for more advanced cancer imaging, the rapidly increasing number of breast cancer patients, and the launch of novel products contribute to the market's revenue growth rate.

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global automated breast ultrasound systems market from four perspectives: Product, End User, and Region.

Product Segmentation: On the basis of product, the automated breast ultrasound systems market is segmented into automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) and breast volume scanners (ABVS). The automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) segment accounts for the largest revenue share because of technological advancements and user-friendly device features.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global automated breast ultrasound systems market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics imaging laboratories, and clinics. The hospital segment dominates the market because of the increased prevalence of breast cancer, the introduction of technologically advanced products, and growing awareness about the condition and its treatment.



Based on the region, the global automated breast ultrasound systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the automated breast ultrasound systems market with the largest revenue share. The dominance of North America is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, the presence of key players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies.

The prominent players in the global automated breast ultrasound systems market are:

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Telemed Medical Systems

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fukuda Denshi

Nova Medical Imaging Technology Co. Ltd

Hologic, Inc.

SuperSonic Imagine

QView Medical Inc.

The automated breast ultrasound systems market is extremely competitive, with several players involved. Market giants use mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market share and launch new drugs and products.

CAD, Inc., iCAD, Inc., a global medical technology company that provides advanced cancer detection and therapy solutions, and Ferrum Health, a pioneer in healthcare enterprise AI solutions, have agreed to make iCAD's breast AI solutions available on Ferrum Health's platform beginning in November 2022.

Siemens Healthineers and HeartVista partnered in November 2022 to completely integrate HeartVista's artificial intelligence algorithms for chest imaging into Siemens' MRI equipment. The two firms collaborated to develop an automated clinical imaging procedure that uses MRI sequences (techniques).

Accuray Incorporated announced in October 2022 that, in collaboration with C-RAD AB, it would provide a crucial new alternative for enhancing the care of women with breast cancer. In December 2021, Health Canada will approve its first domestically made 3D printed implant Specific 3D mandibular plate.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL AUTOMATED BREAST ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Automated Breast Ultrasound System Automated Breast Volume Scanner GLOBAL AUTOMATED BREAST ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Diagnostics Imaging Laboratories Others

