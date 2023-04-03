Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 27, 2023 to Friday March 31, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|292,242
|4,924,613,426
|27 March 2023
|1,065
|15,484.6854
|16,491,190
|28 March 2023
|1,211
|15,465.4996
|18,728,720
|29 March 2023
|1,266
|11,526.6904
|14,592,790
|30 March 2023
|1,442
|11,966.8239
|17,256,160
|31 March 2023
|1,508
|12,130.5106
|18,292,810
|Total 27-31 March Friday
|6,492
|85,361,670
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|6,883
|13,148.7273
|90,502,690
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|118,729
|1,765,722,904
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|305,617
|5,100,477,787
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,249,555
|22,050,277,307
|27 March 2023
|3,387
|15,518.5164
|52,561,215
|28 March 2023
|3,217
|15,440.8626
|49,673,255
|29 March 2023
|3,759
|11,654.7260
|43,810,115
|30 March 2023
|4,271
|12,195.0620
|52,085,110
|31 March 2023
|4,454
|12,362.2991
|55,061,680
|Total 27-31 March Friday
|19,088
|253,191,375
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|14,643
|13,166.8992
|192,802,904
|Bought from the Foundation*
|5,478
|13,525.5190
|74,092,793
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|454,788
|6,906,406,363
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,288,764
|22,570,364,380
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 273,785 A shares and 1,154,381 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.63% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 3 April 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
