Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 4.40% Between 2023 – 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market , estimated at US$ 13.60 billion in 2022, is projected to surpass US$ 20.10 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 4.40%, according to a new evaluation by Growth Plus Reports. The study analyzes the best strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends, prospects, competitive environments, market dynamics, market size, data and projections, and key investment areas.

Key Takeaways:

The growing prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) will drive the market's revenue growth.

Increasing government support will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-market/8481

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 13.6 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 20.1 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The growth in the prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is the key factor driving the revenue growth of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market. Additionally, a growing percentage of the global population suffering from hereditary illnesses and the increasing need for treating genetic disorders contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, Government funding and public awareness of mental health, in addition to an increasing number of people suffering from various mental health issues, support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market from three categories: Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Drug Class Segmentation: On the basis of the drug class, the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market is segmented into stimulants and non-stimulants. The stimulants segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because these are the most commonly used in treating ADHD.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: On the basis of the distribution channel, the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominates the market because hospital pharmacy is a crucial hospital division that handles the purchase, storage, compounding, dispensing, manufacture, testing, packaging, and distribution of medicines.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market with the largest revenue share. The considerable revenue share of North America in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market can be attributed to the launch and rapid adoption of multiple ADHD drugs, improved patient affordability, favorable reimbursement policies, increased public awareness of current treatment modalities, and the high prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in this region.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-market/8481

Competitive Landscape

The following are the top companies in the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market:

Pfizer, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Lupin Limited

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Mallinckrodt plc.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

The market for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is highly competitive and complex. Market leaders develop new products and enter into strategic alliances to fulfill the growing demand and maintain a strong market position.

Recent developments:

Neos Therapeutics announced the launch of Adzenys XR-ODT, the first orally disintegrating medication for treating ADHD in kids aged six and above, in the United States in March 2022.

Noven got FDA approval in February 2022 for the Xelstrym (dextroamphetamine) transdermal system for treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults and children patients six years and older.

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc. registered a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. FDA in February 2021, seeking approval to commercialize its dextroamphetamine transdermal system for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients aged six and above.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario Epidemiology and Patient Population (Forecast to 2031) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ATTENTION DEFICIT HYPERACTIVITY DISORDER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Stimulants Amphetamine Methylphenidate Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Dexmethylphenidate Dextroamphetamine Non-stimulants Atomoxetine Bupropion Guanfacine Clonidine Others GLOBAL ATTENTION DEFICIT HYPERACTIVITY DISORDER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

ATTENTION DEFICIT HYPERACTIVITY DISORDER MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8481

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market by Product (Contact Wound Measuring Devices, Non-Contact Measuring Devices), Wound Type (Chronic Wounds, Diabetic Ulcers), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings) -Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Histopathology Services Market by Application (Surgical Specimen, Breast Biopsy, Liver Biopsy) End-user (Laboratories & Reference Laboratories, Research Institutes) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Examination Lights Market by Type (LED, Halogen), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market by Product Type (GI Videoscopes, Biopsy Devices, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR), Hemostasis Devices, Other), End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Dialysis Centres) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Neurovascular Catheters Market by Type (Balloon Catheters, Microcatheters, Thrombectomy Catheters, Others), Application (Ischemic Stroke, Hemorrhagic Stroke), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.