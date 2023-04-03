Supply Chain Security Market to hit $4 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The supply chain security market valuation is anticipated to cross USD 4 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The rising adoption of omnichannel retail approaches and online shopping following the COVID-19 pandemic are key factors driving supply chain security software development. Based on the 2020 Census Bureau’s Annual Retail Trade Survey, in 2020, e-commerce sales surged by 43% or USD 244.2 billion. This trend showcases the rapid rise in requirements for real-time tracking and visibility of supply chains to prevent theft, counterfeiting, and other frauds. As a result, supply chain security frameworks will gain traction as a solution to provide end-to-end control of goods from warehouses to consumers.

Supply chain security market from the service component segment is projected to witness over 10% CAGR till 2032, due to the role of integration and deployment services in limiting business operation inefficiencies. Since professional service providers manage all aspects of supply chain security, customers can focus on core businesses. Training and consulting services are also being designed to help organizations address risks and train on regulatory compliance and emerging vulnerabilities. The acceleration of supply chain cyber-attacks will therefore fuel the industry demand.

The supply chain security market from the healthcare segment is estimated hit USD 700 million by 2032, on account of supply chain automation and smart device penetration. Supply inventory automation can provide healthcare companies with more understanding of the budget and help them reduce waste through the elimination of over-ordering of perishable goods. The growing awareness of the role of supply chain security policy in improving patient safety, complying with regulatory guidelines, and safeguarding against cyber threats will also boost service demand for healthcare applications.





Europe supply chain security market will register more than 20% share by 2032, as a result of rapid digitalization and supply chain business expansion. Citing an instance, in November 2022, Inxeption, a B2B supply chain digitalization platform, launched its operations in Germany to increase its reach to customers in Europe. However, weak consumer demand has fueled a wave of retail store closures, especially in the UK. These factors may create roadblocks to the market expansion in the region.

Top participants operating in the supply chain security market are FourKites, Inc., Testo, Signatrol, TagBox Solutions, Sensitech, Roambee, ORBCOMM, Oracle Corporation, Omega Compliance, LogTag Recorders, IBM Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., ELPRO-BUCHS AG (Bosch), Cold Chain Technologies, and Altana AI. These companies are incorporating strategies such as new service developments and collaborations to solidify their presence in the industry.

For instance, in April 2022, Exiger introduced a supply chain risk monitoring service, Supply Chain Explorer, that integrates varied customizable data sources into calculations. This service was designed to serve customers without the need for their own data centers or run on a dedicated appliance. Initiatives such as these are meant to enable the company to reinforce its foothold in the supply chain security industry.

