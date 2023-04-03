Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Co-development Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Co-development Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the co-development deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.



This report provides details of the latest co-development agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of co-development agreements from 2016 to 2023.



There is an increasing willingness for parties to enter co-development deals; such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big product win, whereas traditional licensing deals forfeit upside for near term upfront, milestone and royalty payments.



Co-development partnering allow the parties to securitize value and reduce risk, but keep a part of the potential upside should the product reach the market. Event if the licensor does not commercialize the project they can either sell those rights to the licensee partner or another partner for an amount higher than would have been achieved at an earlier stage licensing deal.



There are mainly two forms of co-development deals; Either the parties agree on a certain division of ownership, or decide that one party gets the rights to commercialise the drug in a certain geographical area, and the other side gets the other geographical area rights. Typically, the ownership division applies when it is likely that the project will be licensed at a later point in time. The geographical split usually applies when the two companies are determined to commercialise the drug themselves.



Another reason for co-development deals is the joint origin of a project. Drug development projects often require various scientific and technological novelties that stem from different companies. If both companies contributed to the origination of the project, then both have from the beginning a stake in the project.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of Co-development deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-development contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of co-development dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview and analysis of the trends in co-development as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of co-development deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of both pure co-development deals and multicomponent deals where co-development forms a part.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading co-development deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active co-development dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive review of co-development financials for deals announced since 2016, including headline value, upfront, milestone payments and royalty rates, providing both benchmark data and access to individual deal financials.



Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of co-development deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the co-development deal.



The appendices to the report includes a comprehensive listing of all co-development deals announced since 2016. Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area and industry type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in co-development dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about co-development alliances.



Key benefits

Global Co-development Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of co-development partnering deal trends since 2016, with real life case studies

Comprehensive listing of all co-development deals since 2016, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual co-development contracts entered into by the world's leading life science companies

Analysis of key deal financials including headline value, upfront, milestone payments and royalty rates

Insight into the terms included in a co-development agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Global Co-development Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the co-development trends and structure of deals entered into by leading life science companies worldwide.



Global Co-development Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 includes:

Trends in co-development dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Case studies of real-life co-development deals

Comprehensive listing of co-development deals since 2016

Access to co-development contract documents

Key financial bnchmarks for headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates

The leading co-development deals by value since 2016

Most active co-development dealmakers since 2016

The leading co-development partnering resources

In Global Co-development Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 available deals and contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record and where available, contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Co-development Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available contract documents for co-development deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How do milestone align with clinical stage development phases?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

