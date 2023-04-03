Global Gut Microbiome Growth Opportunities 2023: Targeted Gut Microbiome Technologies to Drive Transformational Growth Across the Global Healthcare Landscape

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gut Microbiome Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This study identifies and analyzes research initiatives focused on the development of gut microbiome therapeutics. Disruption of the gut microbiome causes a range of health issues, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncological diseases, and metabolic diseases. Over the last decade, gut microbiome therapeutics have largely relied on untargeted approaches, such as fecal microbiome therapy (FMT), probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics.

However, technological advancements have resulted in the development of and demand for targeted interventions for microbiome therapeutics. Emerging technologies in this space include targeted drugs, cultured commensals, bio-engineered commensals, and bacteriophage therapies. There has been an increase in investments and government funding for the development of gut microbiome therapeutics. The market for gut microbiome therapeutics is expected to see significant growth over the next five years.

Key Questions this Study will Answer:

1. What are the factors driving and restraining the development of gut microbiome therapeutics?

2. What are the venture funding and patent landscapes like for gut microbiome therapeutics?

3. Who are the key industry participants developing gut microbiome therapeutics?

4. What are the clinical trends emerging across each targeted and untargeted approach for the development of gut microbiome therapeutics?

5. What are the key growth opportunities emerging from the shifts in this space? How should market players and stakeholders leverage these opportunities?

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Gut Microbiome Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Introduction

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Research Methodology

3 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Landscape for Microbiome in Europe

Regulatory Landscape for Microbiome across the Asia-Pacific

Regulatory Landscape for Microbiome in North America

Summary of Global Probiotic Regulations

4 Untargeted Approaches (Clinical Trials Analysis)

Untargeted Approaches for Treating Oncology Conditions

Untargeted Approaches for Treating Gastrointestinal Conditions

Untargeted Approaches for Treating Metabolic Conditions

Untargeted Approaches for Treating Neurological Conditions

Untargeted Approaches for Treating Other Conditions

Analyst Insight - Untargeted Approaches

5 Targeted Approaches (Clinical Trials Analysis)

Targeted Approaches for Treating Oncology Conditions

Targeted Approaches for Treating Gastrointestinal Conditions

Targeted Approaches for Treating Neurological Conditions

Targeted Approaches for Treating Other Conditions

Analyst Insights - Targeted Approach

6 Innovation Ecosystem

Innovation Spotlight in Untargeted Approach

Innovation Spotlight in Targeted Approach

R&D Activities (Basic/Applied and Exploratory Research)

Research Landscape: Analyst Insights

Increasing Collaborations and Partnerships to Promote the Development of Gut Microbiome Therapeutics

7 IP and Funding

Patent Landscape for Microbiome Industry

Significant Venture Capital and Private Equity Funding Boost Innovations in the Gut Microbiome Industry

Government Grant Funding Supporting Innovations in the Gut Microbiome Industry

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Gut Microbiome Targeted Approaches

Growth Opportunity 2: Gut-Brain Axis Applications

Growth Opportunity 3: Oncological Applications

9 Next Steps

Your Next Steps

About the Publisher

