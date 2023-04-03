Carbon Footprint Management Market Exhibiting at a CAGR of 20.17% from 2023-2031 | Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market is estimated to reach over USD 55.87 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.17% during the forecast period.

Due to the need to comply with carbon emissions regulations, businesses across many industries are adopting carbon footprint management software at an increasing rate. Because of this, demand for carbon footprint monitoring software has increased across industries. It is projected that the expanding government initiatives around the world will accelerate market expansion. As an illustration, SAP increased its software market share in the carbon footprint management industry in June 2020 by upgrading and introducing a system to quantify carbon emissions.





Furthermore, escalating environmental worries motivate businesses to inform staff about the dire situation. For instance, Deloitte announced the launch of a new curriculum related to climate learning for all of its 330,000 employees worldwide in August 2021.

Recent Developments:

In October 2020, For an undisclosed sum, Canadian carbon reduction solutions provider Radicle Group Inc. purchased Climate Smart Companies Inc. Radicle Group hopes that by making this acquisition, it will be able to serve better the demands of customers who want to determine their emissions and then manage a carbon plan to grow their business. A Canadian company called Climate Smart Companies offers help managing carbon footprints.

List of Prominent Players in the Carbon Footprint Management Market:



Accuvio Sustainability Reporting Software

Carbon EMS

Carbon Footprint Ltd.

Dakota Software Corporation

Eco Track

Enablon

EnergyCAP, Inc.

ENGIE

Enviance

Envirosoft Corporation

ESP

IBM Corporation

Intelex Technologies ULC

IsoMetrix Software

Laragon Sustainability Solutions

Locus Technologies

NativeEnergy

ProcessMAP Corporation

Salesforce

SAP SE

Schneider Electric

Trinity Consultants

Wolters Kluwer N.V.





Carbon Footprint Management Market Report Scope:



Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 10.85 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 55.87 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 20.17 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, And Vertical Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Due to technological advancements like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and big data solutions, the market for carbon footprint management is expanding. Businesses may automatically track emissions throughout their whole carbon footprint with AI-powered data engineering. They are able to gather information from operations, business travel, IT hardware, and every link in the value chain, including suppliers of raw materials and components, carriers, and even the consumers of their products' final products. AI may make use of data from novel sources, such as satellites.

Challenges:

The main challenge in the market for managing carbon footprints is facing is a lack of enthusiasm for carbon emission controls that stop large-scale emissions of greenhouse gases from industrial sources. To reduce carbon emissions, governments are not restricting industry enough. Other than that, the use of carbon management systems, such as carbon footprint management software, is declining due to new technologies integrating with artificial intelligence, the internet of things and machine learning. A fundamental sustainable foundation on which the ecosystem can be constructed is another factor impeding the global market for managing carbon footprints.

Regional Trends:

Due to its rapid economic change and increased awareness of the region's rising carbon emissions, Asia-Pacific is expected to have considerable growth over the forecast period. This is expected to fuel the expansion of carbon footprint management solutions in the area. Furthermore, the incorporation of cutting-edge technology that enables end users to track GHG and carbon emissions remotely is another factor contributing to the rapid growth of the market for carbon footprint management in this region.





Segmentation of Carbon Footprint Management Market-

By Component-

Solutions

Services Consulting Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance



By Deployment Mode-

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size-

Corporates/Enterprises

Mid-Tier Enterprises

Small Businesses

By Vertical-

Manufacturing Food & Beverages Metals & Mining Chemical & Materials Electronics & Consumer Goods Automotive Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Others

Energy & Utilities

Residential & Commercial

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecom

Financial Services

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

