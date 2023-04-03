Social Trend Opportunity Profiles 2023: Transformative Mega Trends Enabling Growth and Innovation till 2030

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles-Social Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This series of trend opportunity profiles discusses major shifts in family structures, gender communities, and generational consumption behavior impacting economic and social dimensions.

The evolution of mentalities in the family structure is shaping the societal acceptance of childless adults prioritizing care-free living; conscious uncoupling in households with children to provide better care and finances by co-parenting; inclusion of a single mother by choice; and people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, or queer adopting and offering child care.

These trends represent the gradual transformation of societies toward gender equality and a shift in business aspirations, financial inclusion, and personal care brands. Gen Z and millennial consumers' inclination toward cost-effective and sustainable consumption is driving companies to adopt resource sharing, developing a culture that promotes a circular economy, and localized manufacturing.

This report guides organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases and suggesting opportunities from the upcoming new business models that will enable growth.



Key Topics Covered:

Child-free Households

Uncoupled Living

Rainbow Families

Gender-neutral Personal Care

Gender-based Financial Solutions

Social Credit System

Frugal Economy

