Global Autoimmune Partnering 2016-2023: Deal Trends, Players and Financials

Global Autoimmune Partnering 2016 to 2023 provides the full collection of autoimmune disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2016.

Trends in autoimmune partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Autoimmune partnering agreement structure

Autoimmune partnering contract documents

Top autoimmune deals by value

Most active autoimmune dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive autoimmune disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering autoimmune deals.



The report includes coverage of the following autoimmune diseases:



Multiple sclerosis, Restless leg syndrome, Dermatitis, Eczema, Alopecia, Psoriasis, Celiac disease, Inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, Ulcerative colitis, Glomerulonephritis, Endometriosis, Immune thrombocytopenic purpura, Neutropenia, Graft versus host disease, Scleroderma, Systemic lupus erythematosus, Addison's disease, Diabetes Type 1, Ankylosing spondylitis, Juvenile arthritis, Psoriatic arthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Uveitis, Narcolepsy, Cronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Sarcoidosis, Meniere's disease, and other autoimmune disorders.



The report presents financial deal terms values for autoimmune deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of autoimmune dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in autoimmune dealmaking since 2016 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading autoimmune deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active autoimmune dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to autoimmune deals since 2016 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all autoimmune partnering deals by specific autoimmune target announced since 2016. The chapter is organized by specific autoimmune therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all autoimmune partnering deals signed and announced since 2016. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in autoimmune partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of autoimmune technologies and products.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in autoimmune dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Autoimmune partnering over the years

2.3. Autoimmune partnering by deal type

2.4. Autoimmune partnering by industry sector

2.5. Autoimmune partnering by stage of development

2.6. Autoimmune partnering by technology type



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for autoimmune partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for autoimmune partnering

3.3. Autoimmune partnering headline values

3.4. Autoimmune deal upfront payments

3.5. Autoimmune deal milestone payments

3.6. Autoimmune royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading autoimmune deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in autoimmune partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in autoimmune

4.4. Top autoimmune deals by value



Chapter 5 - Autoimmune contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Autoimmune partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Autoimmune dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by autoimmune therapeutic target



Selection of Companies Mentioned

3M Drug Delivery Systems

3SBio

23andMe

Abarca

AB Biosciences

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Ablynx

Abreos Biosciences

Abzena

Accelerated Cure Project for MS

Accelis Pharma

Accord Healthcare

Aclaris Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics

Adacyte Therapeutics

AdAlta

Adare Pharmaceuticals

Adherium

Adocia

Aduro BioTech

Adynxx

Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aerial BioPharma

Aerpio Therapeutics

Aesthetic Management Partners

Aevi Genomic Medicine

Affibody

Afimmune

AGC Biologics

AIDS Clinical Trials Group

AiVita Biomedical

Akaal Pharma

Akebia Therapeutics

Akorn

Akouos

Akston Biosciences

Alana Healthcare

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alfasigma

Alkermes

Allakos

Allegheny Technologies

Allegro Ophthalmics

Allen Institute for Brain Science

Allergan

Allergan (name changed from Actavis)

Alliance for Lupus Research

Alma Bio Therapeutics

Almirall

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alpine Immune Sciences

Altair

AltaVoice

ALTuCELL

Alvine Pharmaceuticals

Alvit LCS Pharma

Alvotech

Alzheimer's Association

Amarex Clinical Research

Amegabiotech

American College of Chest Physicians

American Diabetes Association

American Lung Association

American National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Amgen

AmorChem

AMPEL BioSolutions

Andromeda Biotech

AnGes MG

Angiocrine Bioscience

Anika Therapeutics

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Annette Funicello Research Fund for Neurological Diseases (AFRFND)

Anokion

Anthem Bluecross

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Antidote

Apexigen

Aphios

Applied Molecular Transport

Aptar Pharma

Aptuit

Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aratana Therapeutics

Arch Biopartners

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arena Pharmaceuticals

argenx

Aristea Therapeutics

Ark Biosciences

Array Biopharma

Arrien Pharmaceuticals

Asana Medical

ASKA Pharmaceuticals

AskAt

Assembly Biosciences

Astellas Pharma

Asthma UK

Astion Pharma

AstraZeneca

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atnahs Pharma

Atopix

Atreca

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Auris Medical

Australasian Gastro Intestinal Research Foundation

Avacta

Avalere Health

Axela

AXIM Biotechnologies

Axsome Therapeutics

Azitra

Bachem

Back-A-Line

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Bausch & Lomb

Bausch Health Companies

Baxalta

Baxter International

Bayer

Baylor Health Care System

Baylor Research Institute

Bazelet

BC Children's Hospital

BCD Bioscience

BDD Pharma

Berg

Beta-O2

Beyond Type 1

BGI

Biametrics

Bigfoot Biomedical

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Bina Technologies

Bio-Cancer Treatment International

Bio-Path

Bio-Rad Laboratories

biOasis Technologies

BioCad Holding

Biocon

Biogen

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding

BiolineRX

Biomecite Diagnostics

Biomedical Catalyst Fund (UK)

BioMed X Innovation Center

BiomX

Bionure

Bioprojet

BioRap Technologies

BioReliance

BioSense Global

BioStorage Technologies

BirchBioMed

BL&H

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

BlueRock Therapeutics

Blue Shield of California

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boragen

Boston Pharmaceuticals

Boston University School of Medicine

Bpifrance

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Breckenbridge Pharmaceutical

Brickell Biotech

Bridge Biotherapeutics

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

British Lung Foundation

Broad Institute

Buck Institute for Age Research

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Caladrius Biosciences

California Institute for Biomedical Research

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Calliditas Therapeutics

Calypso Biotech

Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

Cambridge Clinical Laboratories

Cambridge Enterprise

Camino Partnership

Cam Med

Can-Fite BioPharma

Canbex Therapeutics

Canigma

Cantargia

Cara Therapeutics

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Casebia Therapeutics

Case Western Reserve University

CEA-Leti

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Celdara Medical

Celgene

Celimmune

Cell Therapy Catapult

Celltrion

Celmatix

Celon Pharma

Cel Sci

Celsius Therapeutics

Central Institute for Experimental Animals

Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD)

Centre Hospitalier Regional Universitaire (CHRU) de Lille

Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique

Centurion

CheckPoint Immunology

Chelexa Biosciences

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA) Registry

Children's Hospital Boston

Chinese University of Hong Kong

Chong Kun Dang

Chronos Therapeutics

Chugai Pharmaceutical

CHU Sainte-Justine

Cicero Diagnostics

Cigna Healthcare

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Circassia

Clal Biotech

Clarify Medical

Clearside Biomedical

Clene Nanomedicine

Cleveland Clinic

Clinigen

CMS Medical

Cochin Hospital

Coherus Biosciences

Columbia University

Columbia University Medical Center

Complix

Convelo Therapeutics

Cook Biotech

COPD Foundation

Corbin Therapeutics

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

CORD:USE

Cornell University

CorTechs Labs

COUR Pharmaceutical

Covalent Data

CRISPR Therapeutics

Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America

CR Pharma

CRS Bio

CrystalGenomics

CSL Behring

Cue Biopharma

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Curable

Curant Health

Cureveda

CyDex

Cynata Therapeutics

Cyxone

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Daiichi Sankyo

Dalton Pharma Services

Dartmouth College

DBV Technologies

Debiotech

DecImmune Therapeutics

Defymed

Delphi Genetics

Denali Therapeutics

DendroCyte

Dermavant Sciences

Dermira

Diabeloop

Diamyd Medical

Diomics

Diplomat

Diversigen

Domainex

Dr. Falk Pharma

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dragonfly Therapeutics

DreaMed Diabetes

DS Biopharma

Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore

Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI)

EA Pharma

Eddingpharm

EGeen

Eisai

Eisai Inc

Eleven Biotherapeutics

Eli Lilly

Elite Pharmaceuticals

ElsaLys Biotech

EMD Serono

Emory University

EMS

Enable Biosciences

Encore Dermatology

Endo International

enGene

Engitix

Entera Health

Enteris Biopharma

Enterome Bioscience

Entos Pharmaceuticals

EOFlow

Epicore Biosystems

EPI Health

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals

Epivax

Equillium

Erasmus University Medical Center

European Bioinformatics Institute

European Union

European Union Regional Development Fund

Everest Medicines

Evestra

Evidation Health

Evotec

Ewopharma

Exagen Diagnostics

Exco InTouch

ExeGi Pharma

Exicure

ExScientia

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Fast Forward

Fate Therapeutics

Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)

Federal Ministry of Health (Germany)

Feinstein Institute for Medical Research

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fibrocor Therapeutics

Finch Therapeutics

Fission Labs LATAM

Flemish agency for Innovation by Science and Technology

Fluidigm

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Foresee Pharmaceuticals

Forward Pharma

Fougera Pharmaceuticals

Foundation for Celiac Disease Outcome Measures

Foundation for Diabetes Research

French National Institute for Agricultural Research

Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals

FSD Pharma

Fudan University

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics

Fuji Pharma

Galapagos

Galderma

Galecto Biotech

Gebro Pharma

GE Healthcare

Genentech

Generex Biotechnology

Genetic Analysis

GeNeuro

Genexine

Genmab

Genomics

Genprex

Genten Therapeutics

Genzyme

Georgetown University

George Washington University

Georgia State University

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glialogix

Global Centers for Therapeutic Innovation





