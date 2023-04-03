United States Condom Market Size to Reach $879.43 Million by 2030 | At 12.79% CAGR

Pune, India, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States condom market size reached USD 437.01 million in 2022 and is predicted to be valued at USD 481.88 million in 2023. The market is anticipated to touch USD 879.43 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 12.79% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The U.S. condom market share is anticipated to showcase robust growth due to the rising need to reduce the incidence of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). It is an essential method of birth control in the U.S., which drove the market growth in 2022.

The U.S. government is also introducing various initiatives and comprehensive sex education programs to reduce the risk of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) in the country. Condoms are widely available at affordable prices in stores and online sales channels in the U.S., which was a significant factor that accelerated the U.S. condom market growth in 2022.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "U.S. Condom Market, 2023-2030."

COVID-19 Impact:

Lockdowns in U.S. Strained Customers’ Access to the Product

The COVID-19 outbreak had a major impact on the sales of condoms in various states of the U.S. primarily due to the enforcement of lockdowns and other movement restrictions. Factors, such as the shutdown of manufacturing facilities, supply chain bottlenecks, and delays in processing shipments caused a notable decline in product sales across the country. This scenario also increased the cases of HIV and STIs among women and youth in 2020. The pandemic also put a hold on social gatherings in the U.S., which severely affected the country’s market expansion. However, as these restrictions were eased in 2021, condom sales began to grow in the U.S.

U.S. Condom Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 12.79% 2030 Value Projection USD 879.43 Million Base Year 2022 U.S. Condom Market Size in 2022 USD 437.01 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 134 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Material, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By State U.S. Condom Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Condoms to Avoid HIV and STI will Favor Market Expansion Availability of Condoms in Different Flavors to Improve Sexual Experience for Users is a Crucial Factor Propelling Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the United States condom market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (U.K.)

Lifestyles (Australia)

Okamoto Industries Inc. (Japan)

Caution Wear Corp (U.S.)

Mayer Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Veru Inc. (U.S.)

GLYDE Health Pvt. Ltd. (Australia)

LELO (Sweden)

Karex Berhad (Malaysia)

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed market analysis and focuses on crucial aspects including reputed organizations, products/services offered, and other attributes of the product. Besides, the report offers important insights into the latest market trends and highlights key industry developments. Apart from the factors mentioned above, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the market growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Condoms to Avoid HIV and STI will Favor Market Expansion

Condoms offer effective protection against STIs and HIV and are readily available as well as affordably priced in the U.S. The growing use of lubricated condoms, which decreases friction during intercourse, will also propel the market growth. The U.S. Government IS also introducing various initiatives to spread awareness about sexual well-being and safe sex, thereby driving the demand for sexual wellness products in the U.S. Condoms can also help in enhancing the duration of an intercourse for men and women, which is a crucial factor boosting the adoption of these products in the country. Condoms are gaining traction among the LGBTQ+ community as well to decrease the risk of HIV and STI, thereby propelling the market expansion in 2022.

Customers allergic to latex can experience itchiness and redness after using condoms. Poor-quality condoms frequently tear due to excessive friction, restraining the product demand in the U.S.

Segments:

High Effectiveness and Variety in Flavors and Sizes to Boost Adoption of Male Condoms

Based on product type, the market is divided into male condom and female condom. Male condoms held the largest market share in 2022. Since these condoms play an important role in decreasing the risk of HIV, syphilis, and gonorrhea among the population, they witnessed robust demand in 2022. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), male condoms are said to be 98% effective when used properly and can be a highly useful contraceptive method. Male condoms are available in different sizes and flavors to enhance users’ experiences, which can positively contribute to the sales of male condoms in the country.

Robust Flexibility and Variety to Fuel Sales of Latex Condoms

Based on material, the market is segmented into latex and non-latex (polyurethane, polyisoprene, and PU-leather). The latex segment is predicted to capture the largest market share in the U.S. The demand for latex condoms has increased among consumers in the U.S. as they are easily available and come in different shapes, sizes, thicknesses, and flavors. These condoms also possess incredible stretchability as they can be stretched up to 800%.

New Product Launches will Help Companies Lure Male End-users

In terms of end-user, the market is divided into men, women, and the LGBTQ+ community. As per the U.S. Census Bureau, the country’s population is around 337.2 million, out of which 116.5 million are male. Condom manufacturers are increasing their focus on offering different products in terms of flavors and textures to improve the sexual experience of men and women, thereby boosting the demand for male condoms in the U.S.

Customers Prefer Drug Stores to Purchase Condoms Due to Availability of Multiple Brands

Based on distribution channel, the market covers online retail stores, drug stores, supermarket/hypermarket, and others. The drug stores segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the U.S. Drug stores are increasingly becoming a popular vendor in the country as they are present in important locations across all states. Most Americans are reluctant to visit supermarkets or hypermarkets to buy the product. This factor prompts them to opt for small drug stores to buy contraceptives.

By state, the market is analyzed across New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, and others.

State Insights:

Introduction of Favorable Schemes to Ease Access to Condoms to Enhance Product Demand in New York

New York is expected to be the fastest-growing state in the market.

The raging COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Government of New York to ease public’s access to safe sex products in 2020 as these items were not easily available due to restrictions. For example, in June 2020, New York City's Department of Health introduced a free home delivery service of safe sex products such as condoms and HIV self-test kits. The health department supplies nearly 30 million male condoms, lubricant packs, and internal condoms to over 3,500 nonprofit organizations and businesses across the city every year with the help of the NYC Safer Sex Portal. However, several organizations had to reduce their services in 2020 due to the outbreak. It urged the Department to scale up this program until supply chain operations returned to normalcy.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies Focus on Marketing and New Product Innovation to Gain Competitive Edge

Companies across the U.S. are focusing on marketing condoms through social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, by focusing on specific age groups. They are also innovating their existing product range by introducing new types for men and women. Such initiatives will boost the product demand in the U.S.

