Global Construction Chemicals Growth Opportunities 2023: Increasing Product Sustainability will Boost Future Growth Potential

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Chemicals Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Construction chemicals are a mixture of substances (in liquid, paste, or powder form) that are used to increase productivity and performance and boost the functionality of construction materials.

The scope of this study is confined to concrete and mortar admixtures, waterproofing chemicals, tile adhesives and grout, and concrete repair. The market creates growth opportunities for construction chemical manufacturers, raw material suppliers, distributors, and end consumers (considering market penetration and geographic expansion activity).

The global construction chemicals market is expected to grow along the lines of the construction industry and further market penetration. Increasing construction activities and quality to cater to consumers' growing needs are the primary market growth drivers. India, Southeast Asia, and Latin American countries are witnessing rapid industrialization and urbanization, which is boosting demand for both residential and nonresidential construction.

Material type plays an important role in the construction of skyscrapers, as even a small failure in building structure can lead to a massive collapse. The structure can be made more durable by incorporating construction chemicals that offer longevity. In addition, rising awareness of the benefits of waterproofing chemicals is driving their consumption, especially in large projects.

The concrete admixtures market is mature in developed regions such as North America. Basic admixtures, such as plasticizers and super-plasticizers, are used in almost every batch of concrete. The use of ready-mix concrete (RMC) is also high in these regions; approximately 75% of the cement used in the United States is RMC. However, low usage rates and growing construction activities in Latin America will be responsible for the high penetration of concrete admixtures in the market.

The construction chemicals market is highly fragmented, and it comprises global and regional leaders. The primary competitive factors are cost and quality. In price-sensitive countries, such as India, which are witnessing significant growth in construction activities, consumers demand the best quality at low prices. Decisions are taken based on immediate cost and not on overall life cycle cost. In addition, the rising cost of transportation activities affects manufacturers' profit margins.

The base year for the study is 2022, with forecasts running through to 2029, and the geographic coverage is global, with a focus on the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEASA.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Construction Chemicals Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Industry Value Chain

Value Chain Discussion

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Concrete and Mortar Admixtures

Concrete and Mortar Admixtures - Segment Overview

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Concrete Admixtures Aiding Sustainability Goals

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Percent Volume Forecast by Sub-product Type

Forecast Analysis by Sub-Product Type

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Waterproofing Chemicals

Waterproofing Chemicals - Segment Overview

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Percent Volume Forecast by Sub-Product Type

Forecast Analysis by Sub-Product Type

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Tile Adhesives and Grout

Tile Adhesives and Grout - Segment Overview

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Percent Volume Forecast by Sub-Product Type

Forecast Analysis by Sub-Product Type

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Concrete Repair

Concrete Repair - Segment Overview

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Percent Volume Forecast by Sub-Product Type

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Enhancing Sustainability in the Product Portfolio

Growth Opportunity 2: Guidance and Training as a Service

Growth Opportunity 3: Collaboration between Various Stakeholders Across the Value Chain

8. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12u0c9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.