Bufab Group: Bufab appoints Frederick Neely as acting CFO after Marcus Söderberg

As previously announced, Marcus Söderberg is leaving his position as CFO of Bufab. Frederick Neely has been appointed acting CFO as from May 1, 2023. Frederick has worked in the company since 2019 as group controller and will be part of Bufab's Group Management during the interim appointment. The work of recruiting a new CFO after Marcus Söderberg is ongoing and is expected to be completed during the second quarter 2023.

Erik Lundén, President & CEO, Bufab Group, phone: +46 370 69 69 00.





















Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab’s Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers’ value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland, Sweden, and is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,800 employees. Bufab’s net sales for the past 12 months amounted to SEK 8.4 billion and the operating margin was 11.7 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker “BUFAB”. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

