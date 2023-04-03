Thin Client Market to hit $3 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Thin Client Market was estimated at USD 2 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $3 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The rapid adoption of cloud-based services in the BFSI sector has led to a surge in cloud-service investment to support the BFSI industry, which is expected to fuel industry expansion. In addition, top technical firms are providing innovative banking cloud services. Thin clients rely on a centralized server to store and handle data, which lowers the risk of data breaches or assaults. They also provide IT managers with more power and flexibility, allowing them to handle software updates and security patches across various devices from a centralized location. These benefits of thin client solutions in the digital infrastructure of banking and financial institutions are likely to fuel business growth through 2032.

Growing adoption of cloud infrastructure to bolster thin client software demand

Based on type, the thin client market from the software segment is anticipated to grow significantly by over 2% CAGR through 2032. The corporate sector’s transition to cloud and hybrid workplaces accessed by high-performance endpoints in a post-pandemic environment is supporting segment growth. Remote and hybrid users need flexibility and performance. With businesses requiring workers to be supported at any location, there is a significant demand for thin client solutions for the smooth functioning and effective management of IT infrastructure as well as for saving costs as they involve minimal investment compared to any other types of PCs or servers, which is projected to fuel product uptake.

Key reasons for Thin Client market growth:

Adoption of cloud-based services in BFSI sector. Technological advancement in healthcare industry. Increasing digitalization across BFSI and education industry. Increase in emphasis on reducing the energy consumption from data centers.

Faster data transmission rate offered by wired connectivity to foster the industry outlook

The wired segment accounted for over 40% of the thin client market share in 2022. The segment is projected to grow exponentially from 2023 to 2032 owing to the several advantages offered by wired thin client devices. Wired connections provide power-over-ethernet (PoE), which allows thin clients to draw additional power from the network line, eliminating the need for separate electrical cables and power supplies. This makes thin clients highly energy-efficient and easier to administer, as well as offers quicker and more reliable data transmission rates, which is critical for thin clients to run resource-intensive applications, thereby leading to an upsurge in the utilization of wired connections.

Rapid uptake of IoT and 5G by IT & Telecom companies to fuel segment revenue

Based on end-user, the thin client market from the IT & telecom segment is projected to grow at more than 4% CAGR through 2032 owing to a growing preference for thin client solutions for efficiently connecting a variety of computers and communications networks dispersed across a vast region. The telecom sector is undergoing a digital transition to remain competitive by utilizing technologies, such as IoT, mobile edge computing, and 5G, to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, businesses are focused on providing customer-centric services and generating high-value margins by progressively transitioning away from traditional services, which is expected to impel product adoption between 2023 and 2032.

Penetration of digital technologies across the industrial sector to facilitate APAC industry growth

Asia Pacific thin client market in is anticipated to grow substantially at more than 4% CAGR from 2023 to 2032 driven by the booming industrial sector of Asian countries. The World Economic Forum estimates that Southeast Asia's internet economy would reach USD 1 trillion by 2030 powered by a rapidly expanding base of digital customers and applications. South Asian governments are adopting digitalization aggressively and strategically to transform the logistics, retail, education, and industrial sectors, which is expected to positively influence the regional market through 2032.

Innovative product launches by manufacturers to define the market outlook

Major enterprises operating in the thin client market are Centerm Europe, Dell, Advantech Co., Ltd., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Clientron, Fujitsu, Acer Inc., Hewlett Packard, and others. The market is likely to observe novel developments and product line expansions by firms.

