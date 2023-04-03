Mesenchymal Stem Cells / Medicinal Signaling Cells (MSCs) Advances & Applications Market Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mesenchymal Stem Cells / Medicinal Signaling Cells (MSCs) - Advances & Applications, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global strategic report presents market size figures with forecasts through 2030, as well as rates of MSC clinical trials, scientific publications, patents, funding events, and strategic collaborations.

It also presents the pipeline for MSC-based therapeutics, identifies leading market competitors, and explores future directions for the industry at large. With the competitive nature of this global market, you don't have the time to do the research. Claim this report to become immediately informed, without sacrificing hours of unnecessary research or missing critical opportunities.

MSCs are multipotent cells that can differentiate into a variety of cell types, including but not limited to osteoblasts, chondrocytes, myocytes, and adipocytes. In addition to secreting factors that can stimulate tissue repair, MSCs can substantially alter their microenvironment, exerting effects that are both anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic. MSCs are advantageous over other cell types for a variety of reasons, including that they are immuno-evasive, making them an advantageous cell type for allogenic transplantation.

MSCs appear to be an exceptionally promising tool for cell therapy, because of their unusual advantages, which include availability, expandability, transplantability, and ethical implications. Interest in therapeutic applications of human MSCs arises from their diverse ability to impact human health, as well as their ability to migrate to sites of tissue injury/inflammation or tumor growth.

MSCs are essential raw materials for many regenerative medicine products, including cell-based therapies, engineered tissues, exosome products, cosmeceuticals, and cultured meat production. MSCs are also well-suited for use in the exponential growth field of 3D printing and numerous companies are working on manufacturing technologies to support the commercial-scale production of MSCs.

Today, numerous market competitors are also exploring commercialization strategies for MSC-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) and exosomes, because these extracellular "packages" represent a novel strategy for accessing the therapeutic effects of MSCs without the risks of administering whole cells to patients.

Gene editing of MSCs for overexpressing antitumor genes or therapeutic factors is broadening their application as well. Despite the challenges associated with commercializing MSC-based therapeutics, there are more than 100,000 scientific publications published about MSCs and over 1,100 MSC-based clinical trials underway worldwide.

Clinical trials involving MSC therapeutics have risen in recent years, in part due to trials related to COVID-19. Current "hotspots" for MSC clinical trials include the U.S., E.U., China, Middle East, and South Korea. While many early-stage MSC trials have demonstrated safety and efficacy, only a small number of MSC products have reached commercialization, indicating that the therapeutic market for MSCs remains early-stage. The first MSC-based cell therapy product was approved in 2010 in South Korea. To date, ten MSC-based cell therapy products have gained approval, as well as 19 MSC-based bone matrices.

While therapeutic success has been challenging, the demand for MSC-based research products has surged in recent years, with most large research product suppliers now offering a variety of MSC-based products, services, kits, and manufacturing tools.

Major players involved in the market for MSC-based research products include Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma Aldrich, VWR, Sartorius, ATCC, EMD Millipore, and others. Smaller and mid-sized players are also competing in this promising market, including but not limited to Axol Bioscience, StemBioSys, PromoCell, and iXCell Biotechnologies.

To date, the company to establish itself with the greatest domain knowledge in the area of MSC-based products and manufacturing technologies is RoosterBio, headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, USA.

Cynata Therapeutics is also working diligently on technologies to enable large-scale production of MSC-based therapeutics, although it is exclusively focused on MSC-based therapeutics and is using its CymerusT platform technology to produce nearly infinite numbers of iPSC-derived MSCs. It is concurrently pursuing several clinical trials worldwide. In the coming years, an increasing number of research products and therapeutic products will continue to be developed around MSCs and their differentiated cell types.

Within this rapidly changing landscape, having a thorough understanding of the competition is essential. Therefore, this global strategic report details the activities of 113 leading MSC companies, including their core technologies and products under development. It presents detailed market size figures for the global MSC market, segmented by Geography and Business Segment, and accompanied by future forecasts through 2030.

This global strategic report includes:

Market size determination for the global MSC market, segmented by Geography and Business Segment

Future forecasts for the Global MSC Market through 2030

Major diseases addressed by MSCs in the ongoing clinical trials

Cost of manufacturing autologous and allogeneic MSCs

Rates, quantities, geographic locations, and types of MSC clinical trials

Types and sources of MSC industry funding

Detailed MSC patent analysis, including rates and geographic breakdown of MSC patents

The top owners, inventors, and sponsors of MSC patents

Recent business developments related to MSCs, including strategic collaborations and partnerships

MSC-based products with marketing approval and the companies commercializing them

Currently marketed MSC-based bone matrices

Pricing comparison of MSC-based products with marketing approval

The pipeline for MSC-based therapeutics

Emerging applications for MSCs, including genetic modification, 3D bioprinting, clean meat production, and cosmeceuticals

Company profiles for MSC market competitors, including their products, services, and technologies under development

Dozens of charts, figures, and tables

And so much more

Key Topics Covered:

1. REPORT OVERVIEW

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.2 Target Demographic

1.3 Report Sources

1.4 Purpose of the Report

1.5 Executive Summary

2. MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS (MSCS): AN OVERVIEW

2.1 Stabilization of hMSCs as a Technology

2.2 The Impact of MSCs on Regenerative Medicine

2.3 Timeline of MSC Nomenclature

2.4 Sources of MSCs

2.5 Cell Surface Markers in MSCs

2.6 In Vitro Differentiation Potentials of MSCs

2.7 Soluble Factors Secreted by MSCs

2.8 Stemness Genes Present in MSCs

3. PUBLISHED SCIENTIFIC PAPERS ON MSCS

3.1 Number of Papers on MSCs & iPSCs Compared

3.2 Number of Papers Published on MSC-based Clinical Trials

3.3 Number of Papers on Clinical Trials using MSCs for Specific Diseases

3.4 Published Papers on Modified MSCs

3.5 Published Papers on MSC-Derived Exosomes

4. STEM CELLS PATENT LANDSCAPE: AN OVERVIEW

4.1 Geographical Distribution of Stem Cell Patent Filing

4.2 MSC Patents

5. MSCS: CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

5.1 Analysis of Data from ClinicalTrials.gov

5.2 Administration of MSCs in Clinical Trials

5.3 MSC Clinical Trials by Disease Category

6. BIOENGINEERING SOLUTIONS TO BOOST MSC'S FUNCTIONS

6.1 Small-Molecule Priming

6.2 Particle Engineering

6.3 Genetic Engineering

6.4 Bioengineering Approaches to Improve MSC Administration

7. MANUFACTURING OF MSCS

7.1 Autologous and Allogeneic MSCs

7.2 Methods of Isolation of MSCs

7.3 Cell Expansion: Conventional Cultures to Bioreactors

7.4 Bioreactors in Current Use

7.5 Main Features of Commercial Bioreactors

7.6 Number of Cells per Batch by Technologies

7.7 Microcarriers for the Expansion of MSCs

7.8 Downstream Processing of MSCs

7.9 Autologous & Allogeneic MSC Manufacturing: A Comparison

7.10 Cost Breakdown in MSC Manufacturing

8. SMALL SCALE PROCESSING OF MSCS

8.1 Model Design

8.2 Culture Media

9. LARGE-SCALE MANUFACTURING OF MSCS

9.1 The Four Common Bioprocessing Strategies for Large-Scale Expansion of MSCs

9.2 Commonly Used Sources of MSCs for Large-Scale Expansion

9.3 Commonly used Culture Media for Large-Scale Expansion of MSCs

9.4 Comparison between the Four Large-Scale MSC Expansion Strategies

10. CONTRACT MANUFACTURING FOR CELL & GENE THERAPIES

10.1 The Need for Staff with Expertise

10.2 Capacity Constraints

10.3 CDMO Platforms Showing Greatest Growth Potential

10.4 Outsourcing Trends for Cell & Gene Therapies (CGT)

10.5 CMOs/CDMOs

10.6 Global Bioprocessing Capacity

10.7 Top Global CDMOs in 2022

10.8 U.K.'s Domination in European Cell & Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing

11. MAJOR DISEASES ADDRESSED BY MSCS

11.1 Studies using MSCs for Autoimmune Diseases

11.2 Studies using MSCs for Cardiovascular Diseases

11.3 Studies using MSCs for Neurodegenerative Diseases

11.4 Studies using MSCs for Bone & Cartilage Diseases

11.5 Studies using MSCs in GvHD

11.6 Studies using MSCs in Crohn's Disease

11.7 Studies using MSCs in Type 1 Diabetes

11.8 Studies using MSCS in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

11.9 Studies using MSCs in Parkinson's disease (PD)

11.10 Studies using MSCs in Alzheimer's Disease (AD)

11.11 Studies using MSCs in Kidney Failure

11.12 Studies using MSCs in Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)

11.13 MSCs for Chronic Wounds

12. CURRENT STATUS OF MESENCHYMAL STEM CELL INDUSTRY

12.1 Brief Account of Modified MSCs

12.2 MSC-Based Products with Marketing Approval

12.3 Currently Marketed MSC-Based Bone Matrices

13. RECENT COLLABORATIONS IN MSC SECTOR

13.1 RoosterBio's Partnership with AGC Biologics

13.2 RoosterBio's Partnership with ShiftBio

13.3 Pluristem's Collaboration with Tnuva Group

13.4 RoosterBio's Partnership with Univercells Technologies

13.5 Partnership between Cynata & Fujifilm

13.6 Collaboration between American CryoStem Corp. & BioTherapeutic Labs Corp

13.7 RoosterBio's Partnership with Sartorius

13.8 Research & Development Agreement between American CryoStem and CRADA

13.9 RoosterBio's Partnership with Sartorius Korea Biotech

13.10 Partnership between Catalent and BrainStorm

13.11 Collaboration between Cipla & Stempeutics

13.12 Aethlon's Collaboration with University of Pittsburgh

13.13 RoosterBio's Partnership with Senti Biosciences

14. MARKET ANALYSIS

14.2 Price Tags of MSC-Based CT Treatment

14.3 Price Tags of MSC-Based Matrices

14.4 Market Size of MSC-Based Therapies

14.5 Global Market for MSC-Based Therapeutics

14.6 Global Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)

15. COMPANY PROFILES

