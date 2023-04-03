DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2023
|£37.45m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2023
|£37.45m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|48,686,596
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 March 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|76.93p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|76.93p
|Ordinary share price
|63.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(18.11%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/03/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|10.54%
|2
|Centaur Media Plc
|8.59%
|3
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|8.27%
|4
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|7.55%
|5
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.79%
|6
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|6.52%
|7
|Synectics Plc
|5.64%
|8
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|5.22%
|9
|National World Plc
|5.20%
|10
|DigitalBox plc
|4.76%
|11
|Journeo plc
|4.65%
|12
|Equals Group Plc
|4.28%
|13
|Volex Plc
|4.25%
|14
|Inspecs Group plc
|4.23%
|15
|OnTheMarket plc
|3.92%
|16
|Cash and other net current assets
|3.42%
|17
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|2.47%
|18
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|2.03%
|19
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.47%
|20
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.20%
|Total
|100.00%