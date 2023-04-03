DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2023 £37.45m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2023 £37.45m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 48,686,596

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 March 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 76.93p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 76.93p

Ordinary share price 63.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (18.11%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/03/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 10.54%

2 Centaur Media Plc 8.59%

3 Hargreaves Services Plc 8.27%

4 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.55%

5 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.79%

6 Adept Technology Group Plc 6.52%

7 Synectics Plc 5.64%

8 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 5.22%

9 National World Plc 5.20%

10 DigitalBox plc 4.76%

11 Journeo plc 4.65%

12 Equals Group Plc 4.28%

13 Volex Plc 4.25%

14 Inspecs Group plc 4.23%

15 OnTheMarket plc 3.92%

16 Cash and other net current assets 3.42%

17 Theworks.co.uk Plc 2.47%

18 Tactus Holdings Limited 2.03%

19 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.47%

20 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.20%