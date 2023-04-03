DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2023£37.45m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 March 2023£37.45m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):48,686,596
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 March 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*76.93p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*76.93p
  
Ordinary share price 63.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(18.11%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/03/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)10.54%
2Centaur Media Plc8.59%
3Hargreaves Services Plc 8.27%
4Flowtech Fluidpower Plc7.55%
5Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.79%
6Adept Technology Group Plc 6.52%
7Synectics Plc5.64%
8Fireangel Safety Technology Plc5.22%
9National World Plc5.20%
10DigitalBox plc4.76%
11Journeo plc4.65%
12Equals Group Plc4.28%
13Volex Plc4.25%
14Inspecs Group plc4.23%
15OnTheMarket plc3.92%
16Cash and other net current assets3.42%
17Theworks.co.uk Plc2.47%
18Tactus Holdings Limited2.03%
19Norman Broadbent Plc1.47%
20Real Good Food Company Plc0.20%
 Total100.00%