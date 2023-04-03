Ferrous Sulfate Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Iron Deficiencies Worldwide Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ferrous Sulfate Market - Size & Forecasting to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ferrous Sulfate Market is expected to value at USD 2.33 billion in 2032 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period.

Increasing global iron deficiency, increasing steps such as water purification, dietary supplements, and increasing manufacturing of iron products by pharmaceutical companies are expected to boost the growth of the global ferrous sulfate market.

The Global Ferrous Sulphate Market Report provides an overall assessment of the market for the forecast period. The report covers various segments along with an analysis of the trends and factors that play an important role in the market.



On the basis of Product Type, Global Ferrous Sulfate Market is segmented in Ferrous Sulfate Heptahydrate, Ferrous Sulfate Monohydrate, Ferrous Sulfate Tetrahydrate, Ferrous Sulfate Anhydrous and Others

Ferrous Sulfate Heptahydrate: This is the most common form of ferrous sulfate, and it is a pale green crystalline solid that is soluble in water. It is commonly used in agriculture as a fertilizer to provide iron to plants and as a coagulant in the production of tofu.



Ferrous Sulfate Monohydrate: This form of ferrous sulfate has one molecule of water of hydration, and it is commonly used in the production of iron supplements and iron salts.



Ferrous Sulfate Tetrahydrate: This form of ferrous sulfate has four molecules of water of hydration and is used in the production of iron supplements and iron salts.



Ferrous Sulfate Anhydrous: This is a form of ferrous sulfate that has no water of hydration and is used in various industrial applications, including the production of iron supplements and iron salts.



Others: There are other forms of ferrous sulfate that exist, including ferrous sulfate pentahydrate and ferrous sulfate hexahydrate, which are used in limited applications On the basis of By Form, Global Ferrous Sulfate Market is segmented in Granule or Powder, Liquid and Other.



Granular or Powder Form: Ferrous sulfate in granular or powder form is the most common form used for its various applications. This form of ferrous sulfate is commonly used as a dietary supplement, as a coagulant in the production of tofu, and as a binding agent for pigments in ceramics. It is easily soluble in water and has a pale green color.



Liquid Form: Ferrous sulfate is also available in liquid form, which is commonly used as a fertilizer to provide iron to plants. This form is more easily absorbed by plants compared to the granular or powder form, making it a popular choice for horticulturists.



Other Forms: Ferrous sulfate also exists as monohydrate and pentahydrate forms, but these are less commonly used. The heptahydrate form is the most commonly used form due to its solubility and availability.



Based on Application, Global Ferrous Sulfate Market is segmented in Pigments, Water Treatment, Cement, Agricultural, Food and Animal Feed and Others.

Pigments: Ferrous sulfate is used as a binding agent for pigments in ceramics. This helps to enhance the color and vibrancy of the pigments, leading to a better-quality product.

Water Treatment: Ferrous sulfate is used as a coagulant in water treatment processes to remove impurities and contaminants from water. It helps to improve the clarity and quality of water, making it safe for drinking and other uses.

Cement: Ferrous sulfate is used in the production of cement as a setting accelerator. This helps to reduce the setting time of cement, making the process more efficient.

On the basis of region, the Global Ferrous Sulfate Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific has the highest market. This is because China is the biggest market for Ferrous Sulphate. Almost 55% of the Asian Market is covered by China. Also, the Indian market significantly contributed to the growth of this segment. This is mainly due to the huge population density in these countries.



