Global Active Electronic Components Market to Grow by $122.4 Billion by 2023-2027

The active electronic components market is forecast to grow by USD 122.44 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period. The report on the active electronic components market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for IoT devices, growth of the semiconductor industry, and growing demand for renewable energy.



The active electronic components market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Consumer electronics

Networking and telecommunications

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

By Product

Semiconductor

Vacuum tube

Display devices

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing investments in smart city projects as one of the prime reasons driving the active electronic components market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand from automotive industry and growing investments in 3D NAND and fin field-effect transistor (finfet) technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the active electronic components market covers the following areas:

Active electronic components market sizing

Active electronic components market forecast

Active electronic components market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading active electronic components market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Diotec Semiconductor AG, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, KYOCERA corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Intel Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp. Also, the active electronic components market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Product



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



