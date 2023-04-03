APAC HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Report 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $487.7 Billion by 2028 at a 2.57% CAGR

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC HIV Rapid Test Kits Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers market size & forecast data for HIV rapid test kits market in APAC region. The revenue generated from the sale of HIV rapid test kits which are a type of self-test kits and HIV rapid test kits purchased by individuals who can perform HIV rapid tests at home alone are includes in the report.

Mail-in HIV self-test kits and Laboratory-based antigen/antibody HIV tests are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the APAC HIV rapid test kits, including the APAC HIV rapid test kits market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present HIV rapid test kits market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028 in APAC. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The APAC HIV rapid test kits market was valued at $418.81 million in 2022 and is projected to reach at $487.70 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.57%, during the study period.

In 2022, the APAC accounted for a significant share of 29.12% in global HIV rapid test kits market which is owing to higher HIV prevalence, awareness about the HIV status of the population, presence of global players, government support, and funding for HIV management.

In 2022, China accounted market share of 40.26% followed by India with 20.75% and then Indonesia with 14.44%.

Lateral Flow Immunoassay accounted for the highest share of more than 83% in the APAC HIV rapid test kits market due to its immediate results.

Based on sample type, the blood sample type segment accounted for a 63.45% market share in the APAC HIV rapid test kits market and dominated the other segments. Blood sample-based HIV rapid test kits are highly recommended by medical professionals due to their potential to carry HIV antibodies in high proportion.

The offline segment dominates the distribution channels and accounts for a 68.77% in the APAC HIV rapid test kits market share. Easy access and availability with the convenience of buyers are the major factors that drive major sales through offline channels.

The rise of 4th generation and 5th generation rapid test kits in the market has become more popular in upcoming years. One of the leading market players OraSure technologies got approval for home test kit which is known as OraQuick In-Home HIV Test (4th generation) which gives result in 20 to 40 minutes.

Abott, OraSure Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ChemBio Diagnostics and Biomerieux are the leading players in the APAC HIV rapid test kits market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of the high prevalence of HIV, and awareness about the HIV status of the population.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Technology type

Lateral Flow Immunoassay

Immuno-filtration

Sample type

Blood

Oral Fluid

Others

Distribution Channel type

Offline

Online

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of HIV Rapid Test Kits

Key Vendors

Other Prominent Vendors

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER - 1: HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

CHAPTER - 2: HIV Rapid Test Kits Market

APAC: Projected Revenue of HIV Rapid Test Kits Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

CHAPTER - 3: HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Segmentation Data

APAC: Projected Revenue by Technology type (2022-2028; $Million)

Technology type Snapshot

Lateral Flow Immunoassay type

Immuno-filtration type

Market Share by Technology type Snapshot

APAC: Projected Revenue by Sample type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Sample type Snapshot

Blood

Oral Fluid

Urine

Market Share by Sample type Snapshot

APAC: Projected Revenue of HIV Rapid Test Kits by Distribution channel type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Distribution Channel type Snapshot

Offline

Online

Market Share by Distribution Channel type Snapshot

China: Projected Revenue of HIV Rapid Test Kits Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

India: Projected Revenue of HIV Rapid Test Kits Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

Indonesia: Projected Revenue of HIV Rapid Test Kits Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

Thailand: Projected Revenue of HIV Rapid Test Kits Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

Vietnam: Projected Revenue of HIV Rapid Test Kits Market (2022-2028; $Millions)

CHAPTER - 4: HIV Rapid Test Kits Prospects & Opportunities

HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Drivers

HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Trends

HIV Rapid Test Kits Market Constraints

CHAPTER - 5: HIV Rapid Test Kits Industry Overview

HIV Rapid Test Kits - Competitive Landscape

HIV Rapid Test Kits - Key Players

HIV Rapid Test Kits - Key Company Profiles

HIV Rapid Test Kits - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER - 6: Appendix

