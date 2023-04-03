Agios Publishes 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

– Report Highlights Continued Progress on Patient Access, Health Equity, Diversity and Flexibility –



– Aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards for the Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Industry and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, which provides corporate sustainability disclosures for the period Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022.

“As an early adopter of ESG reporting among small to mid-sized biopharma companies, Agios continues to set the bar high and advance initiatives designed to positively impact the patients we serve, our employees, our communities and our world,” said Brian Goff, chief executive officer of Agios. “We firmly believe that we can only do well by doing good, and our ESG efforts are an important part of our strategy to build a sustainable business that adheres to the highest ethical standards and creates meaningful long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Key highlights of the report include:

Patient Access: Following the approval of PYRUKYND® (mitapivat) in the U.S., EU, and Great Britain – the first disease-modifying treatment for adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare blood disorder – Agios is dedicated to ensuring patient access for this therapy. The company is providing insurance coverage support and copay assistance for eligible U.S. patients with commercial insurance, free product for eligible uninsured or underinsured patients in the U.S., and free product for eligible patients in the EU and Great Britain via a Global Managed Access Program (GMAP).

Health Equity: Agios is focused on centering diverse patient voices and advancing equitable healthcare for all. The ESG Report highlights how this approach is applied across clinical trials, health economics and outcomes research, and patient advocacy, clinical and community partnerships.

Diversity & Flexibility: Agios is committed to making the company a great place to work for every team member, regardless of their representative, experiential or cognitive differences. The ESG Report details how the company supports diversity at all stages of the employee journey – from talent acquisition to employee development to promotions – as well as through the company's industry-leading approach to flexibility.



Agios’ ESG program is overseen by its board of directors. The board receives updates on ESG and sustainability from the executive leadership team, including Agios’ chief executive officer, chief financial officer and chief people officer, as well as the leader of the cross-functional ESG working group made up of individuals representing the entire organization, including clinical development, market access, human resources, legal, information technology, facilities, technical operations and external communications.

To learn more about ESG at Agios, read the full report here.

About Agios

Agios is a biopharmaceutical company that is fueled by connections. The Agios team cultivates strong bonds with patient communities, healthcare professionals, partners and colleagues to discover, develop and deliver therapies for rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's leadership in the field of cellular metabolism, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency and MDS-associated anemia. In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios has a PAH stabilizer in preclinical development as a potential treatment for phenylketonuria (PKU) and deep scientific expertise in classical hematology. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

