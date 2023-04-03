Amcomri Announces Late Filing of Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (OTC: AMNNF) (Frankfurt: 25YO) wishes to advise that the Company will be late filing its audited financial statements (‘the “Financial Statements”), management discussion & analysis, annual information form, together with the related officer certifications for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the “Required Filings”). The Required Filings were required to have been filed on or before March 31, 2023 pursuant to applicable securities laws (the “Filing Deadline”).



The Company has been working closely with its auditors and expects to file the Required Filings in short order and will issue a news release once the Required Filings have been filed.

The Company's failure to file the Required Filings by the Filing Deadline is due to the Company's recent change of auditor. The Company is working diligently with the new auditors to complete the Financial Statements. The late filing of the Required Filings may result in the securities commissions, regulators or stock exchange imposing a cease trade order.

The Company confirms that it is not subject to any insolvency proceeding as of the date hereof. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that have not been generally disclosed as of the date herein.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

For further information about Amcomri, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the company’s website at https://amcomrientertainmentinc.com/

