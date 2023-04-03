Ascendis Pharma Provides Update on Regulatory Reviews of TransCon PTH™ in Hypoparathyroidism

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that, as part of their ongoing review, the FDA has identified deficiencies in the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in hypoparathyroidism that at this time precludes them from holding further discussions about labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments. The deficiencies were not disclosed in the letter. The FDA also stated that this does not reflect their final regulatory decision on the Company’s application.



“This notification from FDA relates to their review of our NDA, and since the NDA deficiencies were not disclosed in the letter, we are eager to work with FDA to learn, understand, and address them. This development a month from the agency’s PDUFA action date may lead to a delay in the FDA’s final regulatory decision on the TransCon PTH NDA,” said Jan Mikkelsen, Ascendis Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The safety of patients remains our highest priority and, since our NDA submission, no new safety signals have been observed to date in our ongoing TransCon PTH Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials or in our Expanded Access Program (EAP) program and these programs continue unchanged.”

“Knowing the serious unmet medical need that patients with hypoparathyroidism face, we will continue to make TransCon PTH available to patients participating in these ongoing clinical trials, as well as to physicians through our U.S. EAP, which remains open for enrollment for eligible adult patients previously treated with parathyroid hormone,” continued Mikkelsen. “In Europe, our regulatory review continues as expected and we remain on track for a European Commission decision in the fourth quarter. In addition, we expect to submit an application for an EAP in Germany and open it for enrollment in the second quarter of this year.”

To date, 145 out of 154 clinical trial participants continue to be treated with TransCon PTH in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial open label extensions, including 57 patients in the Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial (> 3 years), 76 in the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial (> 2 years), and 12 in the Phase 3 PaTHway Japan (> 1 year). In these studies, TransCon PTH has been generally well tolerated, with no discontinuations related to study drug.

In December 2022, the FDA allowed Ascendis to initiate a U.S. EAP for TransCon PTH for eligible adults with hypoparathyroidism previously treated with parathyroid hormone. This EAP, which remains open for enrollment, allows U.S. physicians to request access to investigational TransCon PTH for their eligible patients.

In Europe, as expected, Ascendis has received the comprehensive Day 120 response from the European Medicines Agency. The Company remains on track for a European Commission decision on the Marketing Authorisation Application for TransCon PTH during the fourth quarter of 2023. If approved, Ascendis expects its first European country launch in early 2024.

About TransCon PTH

TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) is an investigational prodrug in development for the treatment of adult patients with hypoparathyroidism. The safety and efficacy of TransCon PTH have not been established and TransCon PTH is not currently approved by the FDA or EMA. In the United States, Ascendis submitted its NDA for TransCon PTH in hypoparathyroidism in August 2022; in October 2022, the FDA accepted the NDA for Priority Review and set a PDUFA action date of April 30, 2023. In Europe, Ascendis submitted its Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for TransCon PTH in hypoparathyroidism to the European Medicines Agency in November 2022. The European Commission decision on the Company’s MAA is anticipated during the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany; Palo Alto and Redwood City, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

