Endotracheal Tube Market Size & Share to Surpass $3.13 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Endotracheal Tube Market is valued at USD 2.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.13 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The Endotracheal Tube market benefits from an aging population, rising healthcare awareness, and rising healthcare costs. Additionally, the need for standard Endotracheal Tubes is projected to increase in the coming years as VAP cases increase. As a result, the segment would grow at a respectable rate during the forecast period.

We forecast that the regular Endotracheal Tube category in Endotracheal Tube market sales will account for more than 34% of total sales by 2030. The market growth for the regular Endotracheal Tube segment is being driven by increased operations worldwide and the frequency of car crashes and trauma disorders.

Market Dynamics

Presence Of Well-Equipped Medical Facilities Will Increase to Support Market Expansion

The market is growing due to the worrisome rise in transfusion pneumonia frequency, the rising trend of hospitalizations worldwide, and the rise in the number of older adults particularly vulnerable to chronic diseases. The high adoption of tube holders in hospitals to expedite and keep improving system throughput and the presence of well-equipped medical facilities and qualified medical personnel are other factors driving the segment growth. In addition, high awareness among hospital doctors and nurses supports the increased growth.

Orotracheal incubation is widely used in the Endotracheal Tubes Industry to Drive Market Growth

When a patient is having surgery, orotracheal intubation regulates the patient's airway. The orotracheal type is also employed for critically ill patients with severe injuries or multisystem disorders. Compared to the nasotracheal type, the orotracheal segment is more adaptable and comfortable for various procedures. Numerous emergency circumstances, including respiratory or cardiac arrest and insufficient ventilation or inhalation, are commonly treated using orotracheal incubation. Orotracheal incubation is most frequently employed in respiratory or cardiovascular collapse, insufficient oxygenation or ventilation, failure to protect the airway from aspiration, and actual or expected airway obstruction. This has led to increased orotracheal tube demand in recent years, and the market is predicted to develop profitably.

Top Players in the Global Endotracheal Tube Market

Teleflex Corporation (Wayne, U.S.)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Medline Industries (Northfield, U.S.)

Venner Medical (Switzerland)

Sonoma Pharmaceutical (Petaluma, U.S.)

Hospiteknik Healthcare (New Delhi, India)

Armstrong Medical (Ireland)

Airway Innovations (U.S.)

ConvaTec Inc. (Reading, U.K.)



Top Trends in Global Endotracheal Tube Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Endotracheal Tubes industry is Increasing product approvals and launches. Endotracheal Tube market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by key players' focus on upgrading their product portfolio through increased introductions and certifications of improved and effective Endotracheal Tubes throughout the forecast year.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Endotracheal Tubes industry is a desire for fiber-optic bronchoscopy. Among the most prevalent market trends is the demand for fiber-optic bronchoscopy. Fiber-optic bronchoscopy, a nonsurgical technique, is used to visualize the airways and collect samples. It is a substitute for conventional bronchoscopy and has several advantages, such as a lower risk of complications, a speedier procedure, and less discomfort.

Top Report Findings

Based on Product Types, the regular Endotracheal Tubes category controls most of the Endotracheal Tube market's revenue due to the rise in medical procedures and respiratory problems prevalence. In addition, more regular Endotracheal Tubes will be needed as VAP instances rise. Because of this, the market sector is anticipated to grow profitably throughout the forecast period. This fosters the segment's growth.

Based on the Route Types, most of the Endotracheal Tube market's revenue is controlled by the orotracheal category. Because of its wide range of applications, rising usage, and comfort and confidence, orotracheal has the largest market share. Any patient undergoing surgery will have their airway controlled by orotracheal intubation. It is also applied in severely ill patients with severe injuries or multisystem disorders.

Based on Applications, most of the Endotracheal Tube market's revenue is controlled by the emergency treatment category. Be ascribed to the rise in vehicle accidents, increased rates of emergency conditions such as cardiac arrest and respiration, respiratory failure, inadequate breathing, and rising disposable income in emerging nations.

Based on End Users, most of the Endotracheal Tube market's revenue is controlled by the hospitals category. The segment's expansion is further supported by hospitals' increased use of oxygen assistance endoscopically holders to expedite and improve operational efficiencies, as well as by the availability of well-equipped medical facilities and qualified medical staff.

Recent Developments in the Global Endotracheal Tube Market

September 2019- Smiths Medical and Medline Industries joined to distribute the Portex acapella choice vibratory PEP therapy device.

Smiths Medical and Medline Industries joined to distribute the Portex acapella choice vibratory PEP therapy device. December 2019- Medtronic revealed the advancements of improved anesthetic safety .

Hospitals Category in Endotracheal Tube Market to Generate a Substantial Revenue

For better understanding, based on the End Users, the Endotracheal Tubes market is divided into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End Users.

During the forecast period, the market for Endotracheal Tube is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the Hospitals category. Due to the rising global trend of hospitalization. The market has been divided into hospitals, portable surgical centers, pharmacies, and others based on end-use. High levels of education among doctors and nurses working in hospital settings are another factor in the segment's increased market share.

On the other hand, the Clinics category is anticipated to grow significantly. Increased knowledge of clinic advantages, increased frequency of chronic respiratory disorders, and fair compensation practices are anticipated to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period. The incidence of chronic respiratory disorders will rise, clinic benefits will become more widely known, and fair reimbursement practices will encourage this market's expansion.

North America Region in Endotracheal Tube Market to Generate a Considerabl Revenue Globally

North America dominates the market throughout the projection period. Due to the improved healthcare system in the nation and the increased incidence of chronic illnesses. Large companies' presence in the area also facilitated market expansion. Significant regional players include Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, and Medline Industries. The high rate of traumatic brain injury in North American countries, especially the United States, is one of the main causes of boosting the market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. The region's market is growing due to the developing healthcare industry and rising FDI. Rising rates of breathing machine illnesses and an aging population are driving the demand for Endotracheal Tubes in the area. The rapid and very well healthcare infrastructure and services also contribute to expanding the regional Endotracheal Tubes market. Additionally, the involvement of important regional actors and helpful payment programs offer tremendous growth potential.

Global Endotracheal Tube Market Segmentation

By Products

Regular Endotracheal Tube

Reinforced Endotracheal Tube

Preformed Endotracheal Tube

Double lumen Endotracheal Tube

By Routes

Orotracheal

Nasotracheal

By Applications

Emergency Treatment

Therapy

Other Applications



By End Uses

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Uses

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3.13 Billion CAGR 5.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Teleflex Corporation, Medtronic, Medline Industries, Venner Medical, Sonoma Pharmaceutical, Hospiteknik Healthcare, Armstrong Medical, Airway Innovations, ConvaTec Inc. Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/endotracheal-tube-market-2054/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in the Endotracheal Tube Market Report are:

What is the current size and projected growth of the endotracheal tube market?

What are the key drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the market?

What are the different types of endotracheal tubes available and what are their advantages and disadvantages?

What are the different materials used for making endotracheal tubes and what are their respective benefits and drawbacks?

Who are the key players operating in the market and what are their market shares?

What are the recent developments and innovations in the endotracheal tube market?

What are the regulatory frameworks and standards governing the production and use of endotracheal tubes?

What are the different applications of endotracheal tubes and how are they used in clinical settings?

What is the regional distribution of the market and how does it vary across different geographies?

What are the competitive landscape and market trends in the endotracheal tube market?

Blog: