US 2023 Tech Priorities: Is Your Tech Agenda Set for Safety or Standout Growth?

The past three years have seen a dramatic pandemic-fueled shift of financial services customers moving from physical to digital channels, with mobile leading the way. This has put customer experience (CX) innovation at the heart of most financial services firms' business and IT strategies.



However, with economic headwinds facing these industries, companies are reshuffling their priorities. Over the next two years, our research shows that maintaining regulatory compliance and enhancing cybersecurity are among the top business priorities. This shift is most likely an attempt by organizations to take stock of digital changes they've already made - many of them quickly - and to fix any functional infrastructure issues to ensure that the organization is sound from a risk perspective.



While compliance and cybersecurity are top of mind and a focus of future tech investment, financial services organizations are still looking to leverage IT investments to: 1) foster CX innovation, 2) enable data-driven decision-making, 3) improve product functionality and 4) improve speed to market. The challenge for many is making the right choices and establishing a technology road map that can most effectively advance those goals.



This report provides a peer-based perspective on where companies in the banking, wealth management, mortgage and insurance sectors are actively investing in technology for the year ahead and important insights into how they can more effectively use those investments to drive their businesses forward.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key findings

About this report

Research methodology

Resources and strategic business priorities outlook

The tech agenda and transformational technologies

The role of vendors and fintechs in tech plans

Conclusions

