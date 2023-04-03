In 2022, Ambulance Market Size in Global Healthcare Services Was Estimated to be Worth $42.4 Bn Is Projected to Grow $99.2 Billion, Representing a CAGR of 9.76% By 2030

Tulsa, OK, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Ambulance Market By Type (Emergency, Non-Emergency), By Mode Of Transport (Ground, Water, Air), By Equipment Type (Basic Life Support Ambulance Service, Advanced Life Support Ambulance), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ambulance Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 42.4 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 89.2 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.76% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Ambulance? How big is the Ambulance Industry?

Report Overview:

The global ambulance market size was worth around USD 42.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 89.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.76% during the forecast period.

An ambulance is a specially designed vehicle used to transport sick or injured people to medical facilities, typically in emergency situations. Ambulances are staffed by trained medical professionals, such as paramedics or emergency medical technicians (EMTs), who provide on-site medical care and transportation to hospitals or other medical facilities. Ambulances are equipped with a variety of medical equipment and supplies, including oxygen tanks, defibrillators, and medications. They may also be equipped with advanced technologies, such as telemedicine, to provide real-time medical consultation and support. Ambulances play a critical role in emergency medical services and are essential for ensuring the timely and safe transport of patients to medical care.

Global Ambulance Market: Growth Factors

The global ambulance market is expected to surge exponentially due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and injuries, aging populations, advancements in EMS technology, government initiatives to improve emergency medical services, and growing demand for emergency medical services in developing countries. Besides, the development of new and innovative technologies can improve the quality and efficiency of ambulance services, such as telemedicine and smart ambulances.

There is also growing demand for community paramedicine programs, which provide preventive and primary healthcare services in the community. Additionally, the aging population and the rise in chronic diseases create opportunities for ambulance services to provide more specialized and comprehensive care to these populations. However, the ambulance market also faces several restraints and challenges. These include the high cost of ambulance services, which can limit demand, especially for uninsured or underinsured patients. A shortage of qualified EMS personnel can also hinder the quality and availability of services.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 42.4 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 89.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.76% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Acadian Ambulance Service, AMR, Medline Industries, Inc., Falck USA, Lifeguard Ambulance, Medivic Ambulance, Medstar Ambulance, Life Line Ambulance, Priority Ambulance, Dutch Health BV, GVS, Mobile Health Services, AmeriCare Medical, America Ambulance Services, BVG India Limited, Falck Denmark, Air Methods, Harmonie Ambulance, Ziqitza Health Care, Aeromedevac, and SHM Shipcare among others. Key Segment By Type, By Mode of Transport, By Equipment Type, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Segmentation Analysis: Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Emergency

Non-Emergency

By Mode Of Transport

Ground

Water

Air

By Equipment Type

Basic Life Support Ambulance Service

Advanced Life Support Ambulance

The global Ambulance market is segmented as follows:

The global ambulance market is segmented into type, mode of transport, equipment, and region.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into emergency and non-emergency medical transport. The emergency medical transport segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly because the emergency segment is a critical component of the overall ambulance market, as emergency medical services (EMS) play a vital role in saving lives and improving patient outcomes. Advances in EMS technology, such as telemedicine and GPS tracking, have enhanced the ability of emergency services to respond quickly and effectively to medical emergencies. These factors drive the growth of the segment.

Based on equipment type, the market is segregated into basic life support ambulance service, and advanced life support ambulance.

Based on mode of transport, the market is segmented into ground, water, and air. The ground ambulance segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further projected to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The ground ambulance segment is a mode of transport in the ambulance market, which includes vehicles that travel on roads and highways to transport sick or injured individuals to medical facilities. Ground ambulances are the most common type of ambulance used in the market, providing a range of services from basic life support to advanced life support. The ground ambulance segment is a critical component of the overall ambulance market, as it provides timely and efficient transportation of patients to medical facilities, particularly in areas where air transportation is not practical or available. In addition, ground ambulances are equipped with a range of medical equipment and supplies, including oxygen tanks, defibrillators, and medications, and staffed by trained medical professionals, such as paramedics or emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Ambulance market include -

Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance

Acadian Ambulance Service

AMR

Medline Industries Inc.

Falck USA

Lifeguard Ambulance

Medivic Ambulance

Medstar Ambulance

Life Line Ambulance

Priority Ambulance

Dutch Health BV

GVS

Mobile Health Services

AmeriCare Medical

America Ambulance Services

BVG India Limited

Falck Denmark

Air Methods

Harmonie Ambulance

Ziqitza Health Care

Aeromedevac

SHM Shipcare

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global ambulance market is expected to grow annually at a promising CAGR of around 9.76% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

In terms of revenue, the global ambulance market size was valued at around USD 42.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 89.2 billion by 2030.

An ambulance is a specially designed vehicle used to transport sick or injured people to medical facilities, typically in emergency situations. Ambulances are staffed by trained medical professionals, such as paramedics or emergency medical technicians (EMTs), who provide on-site medical care and transportation to hospitals or other medical facilities.

Based on type, the emergency segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on mode of transport, the ground segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

The North American region held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow notably during the forecast period. The ambulance market in North America is experiencing steady growth, driven by a range of factors such as the increasing demand for emergency medical services, advancements in technology, and favorable government initiatives. The region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of chronic diseases, which is contributing to the demand for ambulance services. Additionally, the increasing investment in healthcare facilities and infrastructure is further boosting the growth of the ambulance market in North America.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2021, American Medical Response (AMR), one of the largest ambulance service providers in the U.S., announced the acquisition of LifeLine Ambulance, a private ambulance service provider based in Connecticut. The acquisition expands AMR's footprint in the Northeastern U.S. In addition, many ambulance service providers have formed partnerships with hospitals and healthcare organizations to improve patient care and outcomes.

In August 2021, Falck, a dominant company that provides sustainable healthcare and reliable emergency response services announced that it had signed a five-year contract with the Welsh Ambulance Service, a national ambulance service for Wales, to provide emergency ambulance services in South East Wales region. The contract is valued at approximately £35 million and will provide emergency medical services to over 1.4 million residents.

